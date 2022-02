When it comes to serving polenta, chefs have a few different tricks that help the dish pop. According to Allrecipes contributor Chef John, "Polenta is nothing more than coarsely ground cornmeal." While it's often made with water, John likes to go a different route: "I often use chicken broth instead of water. It's a perfect base for any kind of saucy meat or mushroom ragout." The chef's recipe for making "perfect polenta" on the stovetop from scratch also includes the use of butter plus Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese as both an ingredient and a garnish. A different recipe might just call for the chef to add a bit of salt and olive oil while preparing the dish, like the one provided by Love and Lemons, which mentions topping the polenta with Parmesan cheese.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO