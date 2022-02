LEWISTON – Spring chinook futures are looking up, even if only modestly, for the first time in about three years. A collection of state, tribal and federal fisheries managers is forecasting 122,900 spring chinook bound for tributaries above Bonneville Dam will make it at least as far as the mouth of the Columbia River this year. That number includes about 73,400 chinook that will be bound for the Snake River and its tributaries, an increase of about 20,000 compared to last year.

