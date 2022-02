A plan to close a section of I-295 in Portland for a weekend in October of 2021 was canceled by the Maine DOT, but now a new date for the closure has been announced. The Maine DOT has been working on replacing a bridge on I-295 that passes over Viranda Street in Portland and also reconstructing Veranda Street to improve the traffic flow along it. To minimize the closure time of I-295, a new bridge has been constructed next to the old one and will be swapped with what's called a "lateral slide technique" where the old bridge is torn down and the already constructed replacement is slid into its place. It's a pretty impressive way to replace a bridge.

