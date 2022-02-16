ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Olympic great Todd loses training license for hitting horse

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RNQjE_0eG5Fzat00
FILE - Mark Todd, of New Zealand, riding Leonidas II, competes in the equestrian eventing team show jumping phase at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Aug. 9, 2016. Two-time Olympic equestrian champion Mark Todd has temporarily lost his license as a racehorse trainer pending an investigation into a video showing him striking a horse with a branch. The British Horseracing Authority has imposed the interim suspension on the 65-year-old New Zealander preventing him from racing horses in Britain or internationally. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LONDON (AP) — Mark Todd, a two-time Olympic champion in equestrian and now a notable racehorse trainer, has temporarily lost his training license pending an investigation into a video showing him striking a horse with a branch.

The British Horseracing Authority imposed the interim suspension on the 65-year-old New Zealander on Wednesday, saying it prevents him from racing horses in Britain or internationally.

In a video posted on social media, Todd is seen repeatedly striking a horse that was refusing to jump into water during a training clinic in 2020.

Todd has accepted the suspension, the BHA said, having already admitted to being the individual in the footage and apologized.

“One of the main things I preach is about establishing a mutual respect between horse and rider and that patience and kindness is the best way to get results,” Todd said in his own statement. “I believe this is one of the main attributes along with a great empathy with animals that has enabled me to have a long and successful career in eventing.

“I am very disappointed in myself that I did not adhere to that in this case.”

Todd is one of New Zealand’s most famous Olympians. He competed in seven Summer Games from 1984-2016, winning gold medals in eventing in 1984 and ’88 as well as three bronze medals.

He was given a knighthood in New Zealand’s New Year’s Honors in 2013 and has since become a racehorse trainer.

Todd has stepped down from his role as a patron for World Horse Welfare because of the incident, which comes a week after Premier League footballer Kurt Zouma was fined and lost a sponsorship deal with Adidas for animal abuse. Zouma was filmed kicking and slapping his cat.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Norway bans breeding Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, bulldogs

They may look cute, but Norway has ruled they’re a product of cruelty — and they’re no longer allowed to be bred. On Monday, Norway’s Oslo District Court made a unanimous, landmark ruling that breeding bulldogs and Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are a violation of the Norwegian Animal Welfare Act section 25 and will no longer be tolerated.
ANIMALS
The Independent

His cousin died in a horror luge crash at the Olympics. 12 years on, Saba Kumaritashvili is seeking his own medal

When Saba Kumaritashvili takes to the ice in Beijing, his cousin’s presence will no doubt loom large over the race.The 21-year-old is set to make his Olympic debut in the luge almost exactly 12 years to the day that 21-year-old Nodar Kumaritashvili was killed in a horror crash during his own Olympic debut.Nodar was participating in a training run on 12 February 2010 just hours before the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony would get underway in Vancouver.He was traveling at around 90mph down the Whistler Sliding Centre track when he lost control of his sled on the 16th - and final...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

US golf course which hosted major tournaments suffers devastating fire

The clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club has been badly damaged. A devastating fire has swept through the clubhouse of a Detroit golf course which has hosted many professional tournaments. Flames ripped through the roof at the multi-storey clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township. It was built...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Zouma
The Independent

Sydney shark attack: Swimmer killed by great white identified as British man

A swimmer killed in a shark attack in Australia has been named locally as a British man.Friends said 35-year-old Simon Nellist was an experienced diving instructor who “loved the water”.It is believed Mr Nellist was a British expatriate living in the Wolli Creek area of Sydney, and had been due to get married.Emergency services were called to Little Bay at about 4.35pm local time on Wednesday after reports a swimmer had been attacked by a shark.Human remains were later found in the water, according to reports.Mr Nellist is said to have been due to compete in a charity swim...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Animal Cruelty#Ap#New Zealander#Bha#World Horse Welfare#Premier League
The Independent

Thai wildlife group says tiger missing a leg needs help

Forest rangers in western Thailand are searching a remote jungle on the Myanmar border hoping to rescue a wild tiger with a missing leg from an area where poachers have recently been operating.Staff from the wildlife protection organization Freeland spotted the animal earlier this week on video recorded by a remotely operated camera trap in Kanchanaburi province’s Khao Laem National Park as it was feeding on the body of a water buffalo.Its missing hind leg was clearly visible as it paced awkwardly around the carcass on Sunday night in the thick forest. Freeland’s experts fear the slow-moving female —...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Jessie Diggins wins Olympic silver in gritty 30km, final medal for Team USA

Much like the glitter she wears on her cheeks, Team USA‘s Jessie Diggins’ first and second career Olympic medals came with sparkling fashion marked by furious sprints. Her third Olympic medal, however, required a long slog. But the result is just as shiny. MORE WINTER OLYMPICS COVERAGE: The...
SPORTS
BBC

Stan and Heather Strelley banned again from keeping ponies

A couple who were banned from keeping ponies after leaving them in a poor state have been given suspended sentences for breaking the order after more suffering animals were found. Stan and Heather Strelley, both 51, from Kidwelly, Carmarthenshire, pleaded guilty to two animal welfare offences and a five-year banning...
ESPN

Winter Olympics 2022: U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor wins historic bronze; China takes gold in pairs figure skating and more live updates

There are just a few days left of the 2022 Winter Olympics -- meaning a few last chances for medals. In the two-woman bobsled, Team USA's Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman won a historic bronze, while the figure skating competition came to an emotional end as Chinese pairs team Sui Wenjing and Han Cong won gold on home ice.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

767K+
Followers
392K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy