Motorsports

Alpine retains driver line-up for second WEC Hypercar season

Motorsport.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Renault-owned brand returned to the top echelon of sportscar racing last year with an Oreca-designed LMP1 car that previously raced in the series under the Rebellion R-13 moniker. This was originally supposed to be a one-year programme, but WEC organiser Automobile Automobile Club de l'Ouest later extended the...

www.motorsport.com

FanSided

NASCAR: Two drivers will miss the Daytona 500

The entry list for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 is finally set, and two drivers will end up missing the race. After months of speculation that this year’s Daytona 500 could be the first ever without at least 40 cars, it was recently confirmed that there would indeed be a full 40-car field for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
CarBuzz.com

Red Bull's F1 Boss Denied Tour Of Mercedes F1 Factory

Oracle Red Bull Racing's team principal, Christian Horner, recently pulled one of the most incredible stunts at the Autosport Awards Charity Auction. One of the items up for grabs was a tour of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team's facilities in the UK. Horner put in a winning bid of $5,400. The money raised by the auction supports F1's trackside and factory-team employees.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Formula One chief Ross Brawn fears speed of Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes 'could be impacted' by the bitter title tussle with Red Bull last season and that the seven-time champion's team may start the new season off the pace

Formula One motorsport executive Ross Brawn believes Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team could be off the pace when the new season starts. Hamilton's toxic championship battle with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen went down to the wire last year. And Brawn, who has spearheaded a massive overhaul of the sport's technical...
MOTORSPORTS
Motor1.com

Ferrari V12-Powered Veloqx Fangio Looks Wild During Yas Marina Test

Remember the Ferrari F125 TDE spotted in the UAE in May last year? The wild creation goes by another name as it has made its formal debut at Yas Marina as the Veloqx Fangio. If the association of these words doesn't sound familiar, the latter word should though, "Veloqx" is a motorsport team. It triumphed at the 12 Hours of Sebring in 2004 when it also finished in second place at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with an R8.
MOTORSPORTS
Nicolas Lapierre
blackchronicle.com

Ferrari launches highly anticipated 2022 F1 car

Ferrari has launched the car it hopes can return to the front of the Formula One grid as a championship contender in 2022. Ferrari’s new car, the F1-75, retains the team’s iconic red colours but has gone back to a more 1990s look with black front and rear wings.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Ferrari to complete Fiorano F1 demo event with new F1-75 car

Ferrari launched its new car for the 2022 season on Thursday, featuring a radical design under the revised technical regulations and a new red and black livery. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are set to enjoy their first extended running in the F1-75 car when pre-season testing begins at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on 23 February, one month before the new season gets underway in Bahrain.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Kyle Larson wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row

This time, it was reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson who will start on the pole for the 2022 season opener, as he edged last year’s pole winner and teammate Alex Bowman for the top spot. Larson’s average lap speed in the final round was 181.159 mph –...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 car launches: Every team’s new livery and full gallery for 2022 season

Formula 1 teams are launching their new cars for the 2022 season, as a new era takes hold.2022 sees F1 undergo a significant regulation change which has led to a completely new era of car design, meaning there is potential for the grid order to be shaken up and for backmarker teams to challenge further up the grid order. The new rules will require teams to have nailed the finer details of the transition in order to succeed.The regulation change has been devised in order to increase the quality of racing in F1. The return of ground effect aerodynamics is...
MOTORSPORTS
SkySports

Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes heavily indicate seven-time champion's return to F1 grid for 2022

Mercedes have given the strongest indication yet that Lewis Hamilton will be on the Formula 1 grid this season. Mercedes released a striking image of the seven-time world champion in his race suit with the caption 'Year 16' on their social media channels. On the same day, a video showed the Hamilton watching over new team-mate George Russell for his seat fit and he featured in an augmented reality video post.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Why Williams revealed new F1 livery on show car

The British team says its first challenger built to the heavily revised F1 aerodynamic regulations is currently being driven in a shakedown event at Silverstone. That running, which was apparently delayed by an hour until 2pm local time by the team discovering an electronics issue that needed to be rectified, followed Williams releasing a series of rendered images of the FW44's livery – predominantly dark blue with aqua and red flashes replacing the white, blue, yellow and black-striped look on its 2021 car.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Charles Bradley is Motorsport.com’s Global Editor in Chief. After spending five years in the aerospace industry in his native North Wales, while working weekends as a freelance writer at racetracks around the UK, Charles joined the staff of Motoring News in the heart of London. He transferred to the nascent Autosport.com team in 2000 before transitioning to the magazine, becoming its Editor between 2011 and 2014. Charles then upped sticks to work in America, as Motorsport.com’s Editor in Chief, where he created the multi-national and multi-lingual editorial team that quickly became the world’s most-read motorsport website. He was instrumental in delivering three of the biggest Global F1 Fan Surveys in sports history and is also a multiple award-winning scriptwriter. Charles is also an overseas member of the Guild of Motoring Writers. He lives in Miami Beach with his wife Helen – and a cat that’s named after Serbia’s top football club.
MOTORSPORTS
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Renault
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
Autosport Online

Toyota tweaks hypercar to run different tyre sizes for 2022 WEC

The Japanese manufacturer's four-wheel-drive GR010 HYBRID ran with 14-inch tyres front and rear in its title-winning debut season in 2021, but will switch to a second option currently allowed within the rules for this year. That means it will run 13.5in front and 15in rear Michelins, the same as the...
CARS
Motorsport.com

Watch live: Mercedes reveals new W13 Formula 1 car for 2022

The Mercedes W13 car will be presented to the world in a live stream event, starting at 9am GMT, which you can watch via the Motorsport TV player. Mercedes has won the last eight constructors' titles, and will enter the new regulation cycle in 2022 looking to continue its domination of F1 since the introduction of the V6 hybrid power units.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

F1 race winner Fisichella joins Iron Lynx Ferrari squad for 2022 WEC season

The three-time F1 grand prix winner joins fellow Italians Claudio Schiavoni and Matteo Cressoni aboard Iron Lynx’s #60 Ferrari 488 GTE Evo for the new campaign, which begins next month at Sebring. It follows last month’s announcement that SUPER GT and Super Formula champion Nick Cassidy will take over...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Alpine explain latest structural changes ahead of new F1 season

In an exclusive interview with RacingNews365.com, Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi has addressed the team's restructuring and the impact he hopes it will have on their fortunes going forward. Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi says he is not planning any further top-level management changes following the news of two new arrivals for...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Aston Martin: Strong driver line-up key to understanding new tyres

Aston Martin chief technical officer Andy Green believes his team has a strong driver line-up in terms of talent with Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll, but the pair's experience will also prove crucial this season in understanding F1's new car and especially its tyres. Vettel heads into his second season...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Mostert to race Optus-backed Holden

Optus will take over the naming rights role for the #25 Walkinshaw Andretti United entry alongside Mobil 1 for the 2022 season. The naming rights deal is the extension of a relationship between the telco and WAU that started in a minor backing role last year. The unveiling of Mostert's...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Why Ferrari Could Be A Dark Horse In F1 2022

Ferrari unveiled its F1-75 2022 Formula 1 contender today, and it instantly became 2022s most radically designed car yet. But is that a good thing? And with such high hopes for Ferrari this year, can they get back on a winning form?
MOTORSPORTS

