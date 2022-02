An upper-level trough continues to sweep across the central CONUS today with a cold front pushing into the southeast tonight. A few lines of thunderstorms ahead of the front can be observed across the mid-South this afternoon and those storms are expected to bring some severe weather to that region. While a few showers are possible across our western counties this evening, the main group of storms to our west will enter southeast Alabama and the Florida Panhandle tonight and progress eastward. The broken line will weaken as it moves east and exits the region mid-day tomorrow.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 HOURS AGO