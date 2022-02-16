ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 7:15 Second Date Update – When Technology Backfires

By Tampa Bay's Morning Krewe
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVince told us that Morgan and him met on Match and that they haven’t...

Bri Steck, Expert Vegas Party Planner

“Vegas isn’t ready for us!!” -Standard Instagram Caption From A Bachelorette Party. Well, Bri Steck is here to tell you that Vegas is in fact ready for you and she’s going to help make it the best trip of your life. She has turned weekends in Vegas...
Meredith Manages A Houseful Of Covid Catchers

Yep…just about everyone in Meredith’s household came down with Covid. Thankfully, everyone is doing fine, but how do you juggle all the quarantining and keeping your kids entertained at home when they can’t go back to school for weeks? And Roxanne shares her opinion on why people have lost (or giving up certain friendships) in reaction to what’s happened over the last year.
Micaela Reviews Iron Gwazi

This week Micaela reviews Iron Gwazi. She was lucky enough to ride it during their media previews and tells us what to expect on the new coaster opening at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on March 11th. Plus, new background has been released for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. In our...
#Facetimed
Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe – On Demand – 2/16/22

Launa has been teasing us about her Launa Drama and we finally got to hear what happened on Valentine’s Day. She had a great idea, but it didn’t go the way that she planned it. Brett Young was in Lithia this morning to surprise a 10-year-old girl on...
Brett Young Surprises Lithia Girl For Her Birthday

This morning (2/16), Brett Young was in town and surprised a little girl for her birthday. She thought that she was going to get a zoom call with him this morning….but what she got was a whole lot more….he showed up to her party!. Her name is Abbie...
