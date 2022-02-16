ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail Sales Increased 3.8% in January

By Calculated Risk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a monthly basis, retail sales were increased 3.8% from December to January (seasonally adjusted), and sales were up 13.0 percent from January 2021. Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services...

MarketWatch

Housing starts ebb at start of 2022, as home builders continue to ramp up permitting activity

U.S. home builders started construction on homes at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of roughly 1.64 million in January, representing a roughly 4% decrease from the previous month, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Thursday. Compared with January 2021, however, housing starts were up nearly 1%. Permitting for new homes occurred at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.9 million, up nearly 1% compared with December and and the pace recorded a year ago. Economists polled by MarketWatch had expected housing starts to occur at a median pace of 1.69 million and building permits to come in at a median pace of 1.75 million.
REAL ESTATE
January Forecast and 4th Look at Local Housing Markets

Today, in the CalculatedRisk Real Estate Newsletter: January Forecast and 4th Look at Local Housing Markets. Based on publicly-available local realtor/MLS reports released across the country through today, I project that existing home sales as estimated by the National Association of Realtors ran at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.36 million in January, up 4.3% from December’s preliminary pace but down 4.5% from last January’s seasonally adjusted pace.
REAL ESTATE
Friday: Existing Home Sales

• At 10:00 AM ET, Existing Home Sales for January from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). The consensus is for 6.12 million SAAR, down from 6.18 million. 1 Minimum to achieve "herd immunity" (estimated between 70% and 85%). 2my goals to stop daily posts,. 37-day average for Cases, Currently...
REAL ESTATE
Housing Starts Decreased to 1.638 million Annual Rate in January

From the Census Bureau: Permits, Starts and Completions. Privately‐owned housing starts in January were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,638,000. This is 4.1 percent below the revised December estimate of 1,708,000, but is 0.8 percent above the January 2021 rate of 1,625,000. Single‐family housing starts in January were at a rate of 1,116,000; this is 5.6 percent below the revised December figure of 1,182,000. The January rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 510,000.
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

U.S. import prices rebound sharply in January

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. import prices increased by the most in nearly 11 years in January amid a jump the cost of energy products and strained supply chains, the latest indication that high inflation could persist for a while. Import prices increased 2.0% last month, the largest rise...
BUSINESS
Industrial Production Increased 1.4 Percent in January

From the Fed: Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization. In January, total industrial production increased 1.4 percent. Manufacturing output and mining production rose 0.2 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively. The index for utilities jumped 9.9 percent; after being held down in December by unusually mild weather, the demand for heating surged in January with the arrival of significantly colder-than-normal temperatures. At 103.5 percent of its 2017 average, total industrial production in January was 4.1 percent higher than its year-earlier level and 2.1 percent above its pre-pandemic (February 2020) reading. Capacity utilization for the industrial sector increased 1.0 percentage point in January to 77.6 percent, a rate that is 1.9 percentage points below its long-run (1972–2021) average.
INDUSTRY
Retail sales rise faster than expected in January despite surging inflation

U.S. consumers accelerated their retail spending in January as COVID-19 cases eased nationwide, even as they confronted the hottest inflation in four decades. Retail sales, a measure of how much consumers spent on a basket of goods ranging from cars to food and gasoline, rose 3.8% from the prior month, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. Economists surveyed by Refinitv expected sales to rise 2%. It marked a sharp rebound from December, when sales unexpectedly dropped 2.5%.
BUSINESS
Forget stagflation. Retail sales point to a “boomflation” economy.

The latest data on retail sales for January, out Wednesday, shows that people are spending a lot on a wide range of things. The increase was 3.8% month over month, the biggest gain since March. But the number is not adjusted for inflation, so does it mean we are buying more, or just paying more?
BUSINESS
US retailers begin 2022 with a big jump in sales

US retail sales boomed in January as shops more than regained ground lost in an unexpected December slump, despite high inflation, according to government data released Wednesday. Retail sales rose 3.8 percent last month, the Commerce Department said, double what was expected and a dramatic reversal of the 2.5 percent decline in December, which was worse than originally reported. "The strength of this rebound adds credence to the idea that December sales were weak largely because people pulled holiday purchases forward, fearing shortages of popular items," Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said, adding that the sales forecast better-than-expected growth in the first quarter. The White House cheered the data, saying on Twitter that it shows how President Joe Biden "has taken concrete action to get Americans back to work, battle Covid-19, and address supply chain issues, helping our economy continue to build on what has already been a historic period of growth."
BUSINESS
U.S. producer prices surge in January

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in January as supply chains remained snarled, another sign that high inflation could persist through much of this year. The producer price index for final demand jumped 1.0% last month after climbing 0.4% in December, the Labor Department...
BUSINESS
Wednesday: Retail Sales, Industrial Production, Homebuilder Survey, FOMC Minutes

• At 7:00 AM ET, The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) will release the results for the mortgage purchase applications index. • At 8:30 AM, Retail sales for January is scheduled to be released. The consensus is for a 1.8% increase in retail sales. Retail sales ex-gasoline were down 2.0% in December.
RETAIL

