ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Nexton Wins Gold, Takes Home Two Best in American Living Awards

By CRBJ Biz Wire
crbjbizwire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNexton, the most innovative and walkable community in South Carolina, announced it was awarded two 2021 Best in American Living Awards (BALA) by The National Association of Home Builders Design Committee for two categories: Mixed-Use Community and Green Community. BALA is the building industry's premier residential design awards program that spotlights...

crbjbizwire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Interior Design

The UAE’s Permanent Mission to the UN Flagship by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill Takes Home a Best of Year Award

In 2014, SOM won a competition to design a new flagship home for the UAE’s Permanent Mission to the UN. The brief called for an aspirational design requiring architectural diplomacy: elegance without ostentation and an ethos of dignity, calm, grace, and gravity. Design partner Chris Cooper and his team devised a facade of thin Indiana limestone mullions that climb to the top of the 10-story, 75,000-square-foot building. Evoking the tapered spines of palm leaves, the understated exterior expresses the decorum of a building centered around the square, the cube, and symmetry. Just beyond the foyer, visitors step into a surprise: a two-story burst of space with a cliff of stairs that zigzag upward like a switchback version of ancient Greek propylaea. Recalling an Emirati courtyard, this welcoming hall with a 40-foot ceiling finished in hand-gilded metal leaf transposes traditional Arab attitudes of hospitality to East Midtown. A tall box of dark limestone nested within a larger, taller box of white marble, the hall initiates the interior’s sense of ceremonial progression. Functionally, it leads to event spaces on the second floor, but thematically it establishes the reductive palette of rich, beautifully crafted stone and wood on the floors above, and the geometric simplicity throughout.
VISUAL ART
The Daily Telegram

Gaslight Village wins A Place for Mom’s 2022 Best of Senior Living Award

ADRIAN — Gaslight Village in Adrian has received A Place for Mom’s 2022 Best of Senior Living Award. A Place for Mom is a ratings and reviews website for senior care providers in North America, featuring more than 14,000 senior living communities, a news release said. The top 2-3% of senior living and home care providers across the United States and Canada earn this honor from seniors and their families. The award is given to senior living providers that have received an average rating of 4.5 and above on a 5-star scale.
crbjbizwire.com

EventWorks Adds CRUSH Event Design under their Umbrella Providing Unique Specialty Products throughout the Southeast

Charleston, SC. – EventWorks, the Southeast’s largest event rental provider, announced the recapitalization and acquisition of CRUSH Event Design, a boutique rental and design company offering the finest in draping, lighting, decor, lounge groupings, unique tables & bars, and other specialty items for nearly a decade. Headquartered in...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, SC
State
South Carolina State
crbjbizwire.com

Inspired by Gullah Geechee History, Yawkey Foundation donates $1M to International African American Museum

Charleston, S.C. - The International African American Museum has received a grant of $1 million from the Yawkey Foundation in support of the Museum’s inaugural year of operations and installation and development of the Gullah Geechee exhibition gallery. This gallery is dedicated to promoting awareness and understanding about the Gullah Geeche people - descendants of Africans who were enslaved on the rice, indigo, and Sea Island cotton plantations of the lower Atlantic coast.
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

AgentOwned Realty’s Summerville Main Street Office Welcomes Darrell Carey

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., February 2022—Darrell Carey has placed his license with AgentOwned Realty’s Summerville Main Street office at 141-A North Main Street. A resident of South Carolina for more than three decades, Darrell began his career in the automotive industry. After 32 successful years, he decided to start helping people with their largest investment—a new home. He became licensed in real estate in 2018. When not working with his clients, Darrell stays busy as a musician and through his involvement in ministry. He also keeps up with technology via (LITE) computer coding and programming.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Striped Pig Bourbon Awarded Gold Medal From The Fifty Best

New York, NY, (February 1, 2022) – The Fifty Best has once again shined its spotlight on bourbon whiskey by hosting a tasting where 31 contenders were evaluated for the distinguished “Best Bourbon” awards for 2022. The Fifty Best is very pleased to announce that Striped Bourbon...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
crbjbizwire.com

Sharbell Nexton LLC Announces The Ames at Downtown Nexton

CHARLESTON, SC – February 9, 2022 – Sharbell Nexton, LLC announced plans for The Ames multifamily community in Downtown Nexton, the urban-inspired mixed-use community serving the growing number of residents in Nexton and the surrounding region. Charleston-based Woodfield Development recently closed on the approximately 10.5 acres and expects...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#American#Mixed Use Community#Green Community#Llc
domino

The Shower in This South Carolina House Is an Entire Room, Not Just a Corner

The phrase patience is a virtue should be followed by the words “when building a home from the ground up.” We learned this while talking with Steve Herlong, design principal at Herlong Architects, and Heather Allison, the firm’s interior designer, who recently wrapped a project on Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina, that started—wait for it!—eight years ago. Back in 2014, a young couple contacted Herlong about constructing a home on a small plot of land they had purchased overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and Fort Sumter. But not long after they drew up the plans, the owners hit the pause button, bought another house to live in in the interim, and traveled a lot. “When they came back to us to proceed, they decided to go a different direction with some of the interiors,” explains Allison. “They had a lot of very specific inspiration photos of European cabinetry and ideas for utilizing every little corner.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
luxurylaunches.com

Once one of the richest men in America, billionaire Ron Perelman is now selling his 281-foot mega-yacht – Named after a gossip columnist, the $100 million vessel flaunts monarchial suites, jacuzzi, outdoor cinema, and a beach club.

One good look at Abeking & Rasmussen’s motor yacht C2, and you won’t like living on land anymore. Of course, the massive 281-foot mega-yacht could only belong to a billionaire like Ronald Perelman, who was once among the richest men in the world. He made his fortune with a diverse array of holdings, from candy to cosmetics, earning him the title of the fiercest corporate raider. Among his many uber-expensive collectibles is this nearly $102 million superyacht C2 that the billionaire wants to bid farewell on the pretext of downsizing to live a bourgeois life. The C2 offers everything in a good measure, right from elegant interiors, good use of space, well-designed exteriors, and more. Listed below are its many understated yet impressive marvels in detail:
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Mashed

Once Popular Canned Foods That No One Eats Any More

Prior to the start of the 1800s, the only options for preserving food were to pickle, salt, smoke, or dry it. This limited the types of foods that could be preserved, as well as how long they could be kept. As wars raged across Europe in the late 1700s, however, the French government decided to develop a way of shipping shelf-stable food to their soldiers and seamen — this is how canned food was born (via History). By 1810, canned food was being produced across the continent.
FOOD & DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Best Steakhouse

Steak, for better or worse, has become a staple of the diet of millions of Americans. Alongside the evolution of cattle shipments from ranches in the western United States after the Civil War, steakhouses began to pop up in American cities. Today, they are part of the restaurant landscape in many cities. While in New […]
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Rob Adams

3 Most Beautiful Beaches in South Carolina

When it comes to choosing a place for a family holiday, most people will narrow it down to South Carolina, North Carolina, and Florida. That's because in any of these places, you'll find amazing beaches - both crowded and secluded, friendly people, good prices, and even better food. So it's understandable that these 3 states are at the top of the list. And while Florida is popular for its pristine beaches, South Carolina has a lot to offer, too.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WRDW-TV

First cases of ‘stealth’ COVID detected in South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The first cases of omicron subvariant BA.2 — the so-called “stealth” COVID — have been found in South Carolina. The discovery was announced Wednesday afternoon during the weekly COVID briefing by Dr. Brannon Traxler with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
AUGUSTA, GA
yankodesign.com

Off-grid treehouse style villas make up this eco-resort that takes inspiration from Mobula Rays

Playa Viva is an ecoresort in Juluchuca, Mexico made up of off-grid treehouse-style villas with roofs shaped like the wings of Mobula Rays. The beauty of biophilic architecture is that nature provides the blueprint. In environments with dense foliage and rough terrain, integrating the natural landscape into the lay of the building helps define the floor plan’s parameters and the building’s structural shape. Immersing guests in nature, biophilic architecture artfully dissolves the barrier between the outdoors and interior spaces. Atelier Nomadic, a Rotterdam-based architecture firm that specializes in biophilic architecture, designed Playa Viva, an eco-resort village of treehouse-style villas that plants guests right on the surf of the Pacific Ocean in Juluchuca, Mexico.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy