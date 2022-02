WINNIPEG -- Mark Scheifele had a hat trick and an assist for the Winnipeg Jets in a 6-3 win against the Minnesota Wild at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday. "I think we just kind of got our feet under us," Scheifele said. "Sometimes it just takes a little bit to get into the game and you've just got to stick to the plan. We did that. We got our chances. … It's just a matter of sticking with it and not trying to do it all in one shift."

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO