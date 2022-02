Scalebound developer PlatinumGames has made it clear that it still hopes to create the canceled Xbox One title. In the early days of the Xbox One era, Platinum revealed Scalebound, which was set to be an action RPG that would be exclusive to the platform. However, by early 2017, Microsoft opted to cancel the project for one reason or another. Now, over five years later, Platinum has revealed that it hasn't given up hope of properly making Scalebound one day and has now appealed to Xbox to make this vision a reality.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO