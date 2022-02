A few months ago The Oklahoman recognized dozens of companies across the state for being the Top Workplaces in Oklahoma, as voted on by their own employees. It's an annual tradition here at our news organization, and I enjoy reading it every year because the companies based in our state do some incredible things to show support and value to their employees. But even among the best, there's a more elite accomplishment — a handful of companies...

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 MINUTES AGO