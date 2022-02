QB Cam Newton - Let walk. I get Panthers fans would love to see Cam Newton return and mentor a young quarterback like Malik Willis, but I just don't see it making sense for either side. Cam wants to be in a winning situation and he should. The Panthers may not even take a quarterback in this class and if that's the case, there's no reason to have him and Sam Darnold both on the roster. Let Cam go somewhere he can impact the game and have a chance to win a Super Bowl.

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO