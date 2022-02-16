ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaska Police: 7 Homes Burglarized On Valentine’s Day

By WCCO-TV Staff
 1 day ago

CHASKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in Chaska say at least seven homes were burglarized on Valentine’s Day.

The burglaries happened between 12:01 a.m. and 5 a.m. Monday in the Clover Ridge and Liberty Heights areas, as well as the area near Hundertmark and Bavaria roads, the Chaska Police Department said.

“In several of the burglaries, the suspect(s) accessed unlocked vehicles in driveways and used garage door openers to get inside occupied homes,” the department said. “In other instances, the suspect(s) gained entry through unlocked exterior garage service doors.”

Police said there will be an increased patrol presence following the burglaries, and urged residents to lock their homes, garages and cars.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call 952-361-1231.

