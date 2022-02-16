ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Starmer urges Conservatives to examine party donations for Russian influence

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ynlAS_0eG59Zs400
Financial News

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has claimed the Government has not “looked closely enough” at Conservative Party donations to examine any possible links to Russian influence.

A flurry of diplomacy is currently under way between Western capitals and Moscow with more than 100,000 Russian troops massing on Ukraine’s borders, amid fears of an invasion.

Asked what more Sir Keir thought the Government should be doing to combat “Russian aggression”, he said: “It’s very important that we stand united with our allies, united with Nato.”

He added: “It’s also important that in the UK our political parties are united against Russian aggression.

I don't think they've looked closely enough at their own donations.

“But I do want to see the Government going further in relation to sanctions.

“I don’t think they’ve used the powers they’ve already got as much as they should have done and I don’t think they’ve looked closely enough at their own donations.

“And I think any donations to the Conservative Party that have any link to Putin should be looked at very, very carefully.”

He added: “I want to see further sanctions put in place as quickly as possible.

“We’ve been waiting for an economic crime bill for some time now.

“That needs to happen, it needs to happen fast and we will push the Government all the way on this.”

Sir Keir also urged the Government to do more on the cost of living, and called again for a “windfall tax” on the profits of oil and gas companies “which could bring energy bills down by £600”.

He was speaking during a visit to Erdington in Birmingham ahead of a by-election there next month, as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) published data on Wednesday showing inflation had risen to 5.5% in January – a 30-year high.

It is expected to hit 7.25% in April – the highest level since August 1991.

ONS figures published on Tuesday showed total pay growth rose to 4.3% for the quarter to December, meaning pay is failing to keep pace with rising prices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3okcld_0eG59Zs400

PA Graphics" data-copyright-notice="PA Graphics/Press Association Images" data-credit="PA Graphics" data-usage-terms="" srcset="https://image.assets.pressassociation.io/v2/image/production/b2f13f2c0b20ba7e9e8bede2c4eb8155Y29udGVudHNlYXJjaGFwaSwxNjQ1MDg4NDQx/2.65344205.jpg?w=320 320w, https://image.assets.pressassociation.io/v2/image/production/b2f13f2c0b20ba7e9e8bede2c4eb8155Y29udGVudHNlYXJjaGFwaSwxNjQ1MDg4NDQx/2.65344205.jpg?w=640 640w, https://image.assets.pressassociation.io/v2/image/production/b2f13f2c0b20ba7e9e8bede2c4eb8155Y29udGVudHNlYXJjaGFwaSwxNjQ1MDg4NDQx/2.65344205.jpg?w=1280 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 767px) 89vw, (max-width: 1000px) 54vw, (max-width: 1071px) 543px, 580px">

Sir Keir said: “Inflation has gone up again – it’s running at very high levels, the like of which we haven’t seen for years and years.

“That just adds to the pressure of the cost of living crisis, because families are already seeing their food bill has gone up, their fuel bill has gone up, their energy bill has gone up.

“Just at that moment, the Government intends to impose more tax – national insurance tax – on them in April, so the Government is whacking families who are already suffering under the cost of living crisis, instead of helping them.”

He added: “What we, the Labour Party, have said is, what you could do on energy bills is a windfall tax on the oil and gas companies in the North Sea – they’ve made more money than they were expecting because of global prices – and use that to bring down energy bills by up to £600.”

Sir Keir said: “We say that’s the right place to look for a reduction in energy bills.

It's a question of whose side you are on.

“What Government says is: ‘We will reduce energy bills for households by £100-£200 but households will have to pay it back for years to come.’

“So they’re forcing a loan on working families.”

“It’s a question of whose side you are on,” he added.

The Government has dismissed introducing a windfall tax and Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a package of measures to soften the impact of rising bills.

Sir Keir earlier also told The Guardian it was reasonable for workers to demand higher wages.

In comments seen as a veiled rebuke to Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, Sir Keir said it is “very difficult” to tell people they are not entitled to ask for a pay increase.

Mr Bailey, who took home £575,538 in pay and benefits last year, suggested this month that workers should not ask for large pay rises in order to avoid fuelling the rise in inflation.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Starmer: PM needs to ‘get his house in order on dirty Russian cash’

The Government needs to “get its house in order” if it is serious about tackling “dirty money” from Russia coming into the UK, Keir Starmer has said. The Labour leader also called for the Government to “go now and go hard” with sanctions against Russia, as he said the Prime Minister should return all “Russian-linked” donations to the Conservative party over the last 10 years.
POLITICS
newschain

Russian troop build-up near Ukraine continues, Ben Wallace warns

Nato is “deadly serious” about its response to Russia’s military build-up on the borders of Ukraine, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said. He echoed the US assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a further 7,000 troops to border regions despite claims in Moscow that forces are being withdrawn.
MILITARY
The Independent

Liz Truss to deliver speech in Ukraine capital warning Putin of ‘pariah status’

Foreign secretary Liz Truss will visit the Ukrainian capital Kiev this week to deliver a speech warning Russia of international “pariah status” if president Vladimir Putin decides on an invasion.The Foreign Office said Ms Truss will visit Ukraine, Poland and Germany as western diplomatic efforts continue in a bid to deter Russian “aggression” and prevent war in the region.In her upcoming Kiev speech, the foreign secretary is expected to say: “I urge Russia to take the path of diplomacy. We are ready to talk.”Ms Truss will add: “But we are very clear – if they decide to continue down the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Keir Starmer
Lincoln Journal Star

Experts examine Russian activity in Eastern Europe

While the United States has important national security interests in supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, experts examine Russia's destabilizing activity in Eastern Europe. A feared Russian invasion of Ukraine did not materialize on Wednesday, but the United States and its allies maintain that the threat remains strong, with Europe's security and economic stability in the balance. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signaled he wants a peaceful path out of the crisis, and U.S. President Joe Biden promised that the U.S. would continue to give diplomacy "every chance," but he struck a skeptical tone about Moscow's intentions. Biden also insisted that Washington and its allies would not "sacrifice basic principles" respecting Ukraine sovereignty.
POLITICS
The Independent

Keir Starmer calls on Boris Johnson to clamp down on Russian ‘dirty money’

Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson’s Tories of “enabling” Russian influence by turning a blind eye to the use of London by Vladimir Putin’s allies as a venue to launder their “dirty money”. The Labour leader repeated calls for Mr Johnson to return an estimated £5m in donations from Russian-linked sources and urged the prime minister to clamp down on the “cottage industry” lobbying on behalf of the Putin regime in the UK.A failure to act now “will only further strengthen Vladimir Putin in his attempts to stalk and menace his neighbours and democracies around the world,” Sir Keir warned.His...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson insists UK will not ‘flinch’, as Putin warns Ukraine joining Nato could draw Europe into war

Boris Johnson has insisted that Britain will “not flinch” and will continue to offer “unconditional and immovable” support to Nato, amid continued fears that Russia could be preparing to invade Ukraine.Moscow continues to add military might to its army amassed near the Ukrainian border, following a series of demands to Nato – which were formally rejected last month – including that Ukraine will not be allowed to join the western military alliance.Echoing comments by defence secretary Ben Wallace on Monday, as he dispatched a further 350 British troops to Poland, the prime minister warned Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: RAF intercepts four Russian ‘Bear’ bombers as Johnson and Putin set to talk

Typhoon jets were scrambled on Wednesday to intercept four Russian military aircraft approaching the UK.The jets, launched from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, Scotland, were joined by a Voyager air-to-air refuelling tanker from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.An RAF spokesperson said “four Russian Bear aircraft” were “intercepted and escorted”. At no point did they enter UK airspace.It comes as the United States is deploying 3,000 troops to Europe within “days” to bolster the Nato alliance and deter Russian aggression, according to media reports. An anonymous US administration official told the Associated Press that around 2,000 troops were being sent to...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labour Party#Ons#Ukraine#Conservatives#Russian#Western#Nato#The Conservative Party
The Independent

Europe ‘on the brink of war’ as Russian invasion of Ukraine highly likely, warns Liz Truss

A Russian invasion of Ukraine remains highly likely, British foreign secretary Liz Truss has warned, as she shared fears that “we could be on the brink of a war in Europe”.Boris Johnson and US president Joe Biden stressed on Monday evening there remains “a crucial window for democracy” as they maintained there is still time for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.However, Ms Truss offered a downbeat assessment on Tuesday. The senior cabinet minister said the risk of “immediate” attack remains “very high”, and warned that Russian troops could advance soon on Kyiv.When asked how quickly Russian forces could move on...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Russia
theedgemarkets.com

US, UK to punish Putin's elite friends if Russia invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON/LONDON/MOSCOW (Feb 1): The United States and Britain are prepared to punish Russian elites close to President Vladimir Putin with asset freezes and travel bans if Russia enters Ukraine, Washington and London said on Monday as tensions also spilled over at the United Nations. Britain urged Putin to "step back...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Biden, Scholz Highlight NATO Reinforcements if Russia Invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON/BERLIN (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed Russia's military build-up near Ukraine in a phone call Wednesday and underscored the importance of reinforcing NATO's eastern flank if Moscow invades, the White House said. A German government spokesperson said the two leaders agreed the situation in...
POTUS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
118K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy