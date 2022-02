Lorraine Hansberry’s 1959 play “A Raisin in the Sun” ranks among the greatest of American dramas, the greatest dramas written for that matter. The injustice of housing discrimination and dreams of a better life is at the heart of this story, but what was the family’s original dream before it was deferred? Playwright and theater critic Kelundra Smith explores these themes in her new play, “Younger.” Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theater Company will host readings of the play Feb. 18 – 20, part of True Colors’ “Reality of Realty” series at the Southwest Arts Center over three upcoming weekends. Kelundra Smith joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to talk about “Younger” and its questions about the elusive American dream.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO