Brazilian officials now say at least 117 people died in the deaths in the mountain city of Petropolis, and 116 more are missing. Many may be trapped in mud that cascaded down on the city this week during the most intense storm in decades. Rio police say about 200 agents are visiting checkpoints and shelters to identify the living. Three of the missing were found alive at a local school. But the next days don't look as promising.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 HOURS AGO