Mountain Valley Pipeline faces more setbacks, pushing in service out into (at best) the middle of 2023. This winter - like many before it - has seen natural gas price spikes in many different geographies across the United States. The Northeast in particular has finally just seen pricing tone down a bit after cold weather gripped the area, a situation that any unhedged producers selling there would have benefited from. However, those price paradigms are short term in nature, and what is perhaps more important for longer term pricing spreads in Appalachia is what happens with Mountain Valley Pipeline. The Equitrans-fronted pipeline is the only pending major expansion project left for increasing production out of the Marcellus - and likely the last ever. Without it coming into service, Appalachian gas production will never increase from current levels. Given that tight pipeline capacity often leads to wide differentials between regional and Henry Hub pricing, how should investors interpret currently benign futures spreads?

