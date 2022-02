Several matches have been announced for next week’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on the USA Network. RAW Superstar Dolph Ziggler will make his NXT in-ring debut next week as he faces Tommaso Ciampa. Ziggler has been feuding with Ciampa and NXT Champion Bron Breakker as of late. After getting physical with Ciampa on Monday’s RAW, Ziggler attacked Breakker during this week’s Vengeance Day main event against Santos Escobar. Ciampa ended up attacking Ziggler and brawling with him to the back while Breakker finished off Escobar. WWE later confirmed Ziggler vs. Ciampa for next week, and they are teasing that Breakker may end up defending against Ciampa and Ziggler down the line.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO