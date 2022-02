Chris Lane admits he never wanted to have kids or get married. Then Lauren Bushnell walked into his life and added her own kind of beautiful spin to the idea. The "Big, Big Plans" singer opened up to ET's Cassie DiLaura about fatherhood, marriage life and (surprise!) a new single on the way. The country star, currently on the road for his nationwide Fill Them Boots tour, has plenty to be thankful for with regard to his career, but what really tugs at the strings is talking about the loves of his life -- Bushnell and their 7-month-old son, Dutton.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 14 DAYS AGO