While the Sundance Film Festival officially ended on Jan. 30, the market is still far from over for buyers and sellers. “We’re still in the middle of Sundance as far as I am concerned,” laughs ICM Partners’ Jessica Lacy. The 2022 Sundance saw a possible market correction. It was the first fest in several years to not produce some sort of record-breaking sale, but few to none expected massive deals. Streamers kept up their market dominance (if not the streamers some were expecting). And while solid sales continued to roll in in the low- to mid-seven-figure range, the pace of deal-making...

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO