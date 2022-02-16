ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

January retail sales surge 3.8% as consumers defy inflation

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- Fueled by pay gains, solid hiring and enhanced savings, Americans sharply ramped up their spending at retail stores last month in a sign that many consumers remain unfazed by rising inflation. Retail sales jumped 3.8% from December to January, the Commerce Department said Wednesday, a much...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Herald

Many factors cause inflation

There is a lot of talk about inflation in the news. Inflation is usually defined as "Too much money chasing too few goods or services." A few examples might help see how this works. Suppose you make $100 and spend $100 to pay for the bare minimum of goods and...
BUSINESS
Daily Herald

Six Flags increases pay, intends to hire 4,000 employees

Six Flags Great America plans to hire 4,000 employees for the 2022 season, including ride operators, lifeguards, and food and beverage workers at higher pay rates than last year. Theme park managers will host four in-person hiring events on upcoming Saturdays, including March 5, March 19 and April 2. Each...
ECONOMY
Daily Herald

Investor pushes McDonald's to change the way it buys pork

CHICAGO (AP) - An activist investor is trying to make McDonald's change the way it buys pork for its bacon cheeseburgers and sausage patties. Investor Carl Icahn has nominated two new candidates for McDonald's board of directors, the fast food chain confirmed Sunday. The issue Icahn wants to change is...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Repository

Stark County foreclosures increased in January. But not yet back to pre-pandemic levels

CANTON – More homeowners unable to make their mortgage payment due to the pandemic or other issues have run out of time. The number of foreclosure cases filed in Stark County Common Pleas Court last month increased to 32 from 12 in January 2021, according to lists of case filings separated by the month they were filed provided by the county's Clerk of Courts' office. ...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Benzinga

GXO Hammers Out Details Of Possible $1.3 Billion Bid For Clipper Logistics

GXO (NYSE: GXO) announced Sunday it has reached a tentative agreement to acquire U.K.-based Clipper Logistics for roughly $1.3 billion in cash and stock. Under the "possible offer," would use 75% cash and 25% in new equity to acquire Clipper's (CLG.L.EB) common shares. At 920 pence per share ($12.50), the deal marks an 18% premium to Friday's close.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Consumer Prices#Americans#The Commerce Department#The Federal Reserve#Consumers#Pnc Financial#Omicron#Bankrate Com
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
22K+
Followers
149K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy