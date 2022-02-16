Cat replaces Kate Winslet as Leonardo DiCaprio’s love interest in ‘Titanic’ parody video: ‘Purrrfect romance’

James Cameron’s 1997 film Titanic is one of the most iconic movies of the last three decades and it helped launch the careers of two of Hollywood’s most talented actors, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet . Besides all the critical acclaim, Oscar nominations, and 20th anniversary re-releases, Titanic was still always missing one thing: cats. Thankfully, a video editor has added a feline friend to the film in a parody trailer that has the entire internet “feline fine.”

Tibo Charroppin and Olivia Boone, also known as OwlKitty on YouTube , are the makers behind the viral Cat-tanic video, which features their very own cat, Lizzy. The filmmaking pair have over one million subscribers on YouTube, where they edit their 12-year-old into the biggest blockbuster movies, such as Jaws , Home Alone , and Jurassic Park . Their latest video, “Titanic with a cat,” now has over 2.6 million views on Twitter.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” OwlKitty captioned the tweet. The viral video replaces Kate Winslet as Leonardo DiCaprio’s love interest in the film. Some of Titanic’s most iconic moments are reimagined to feature Lizzy the cat — Jack and the cat standing at the edge of the ship, the two dancing an Irish jig in the lower quarters, and Jack drawing the cat like one of his French girls.

“Relive the epic story,” the parody trailer said, “of purrfect love.” The video earned over 38,000 retweets and 93,000 likes of people who can’t get enough of Cat Winslet.

“the internet is full of weirdos and I, for one, am grateful,” one person said.

“I completely lost it at the dance and never recovered,” another Twitter user wrote.

“I refuse to die until I see the full #TitanicOwlKittyCut, I don’t care if it takes another 110 years, someone get it made,” a third tweeted.

Thankfully, no cats were harmed in the making of this parody video.