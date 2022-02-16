ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Cat replaces Kate Winslet as Leonardo DiCaprio’s love interest in ‘Titanic’ parody video: ‘Purrrfect romance’

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yYLYb_0eG53PpY00

James Cameron’s 1997 film Titanic is one of the most iconic movies of the last three decades and it helped launch the careers of two of Hollywood’s most talented actors, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet . Besides all the critical acclaim, Oscar nominations, and 20th anniversary re-releases, Titanic was still always missing one thing: cats. Thankfully, a video editor has added a feline friend to the film in a parody trailer that has the entire internet “feline fine.”

Tibo Charroppin and Olivia Boone, also known as OwlKitty on YouTube , are the makers behind the viral Cat-tanic video, which features their very own cat, Lizzy. The filmmaking pair have over one million subscribers on YouTube, where they edit their 12-year-old into the biggest blockbuster movies, such as Jaws , Home Alone , and Jurassic Park . Their latest video, “Titanic with a cat,” now has over 2.6 million views on Twitter.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” OwlKitty captioned the tweet. The viral video replaces Kate Winslet as Leonardo DiCaprio’s love interest in the film. Some of Titanic’s most iconic moments are reimagined to feature Lizzy the cat — Jack and the cat standing at the edge of the ship, the two dancing an Irish jig in the lower quarters, and Jack drawing the cat like one of his French girls.

“Relive the epic story,” the parody trailer said, “of purrfect love.” The video earned over 38,000 retweets and 93,000 likes of people who can’t get enough of Cat Winslet.

“the internet is full of weirdos and I, for one, am grateful,” one person said.

“I completely lost it at the dance and never recovered,” another Twitter user wrote.

“I refuse to die until I see the full #TitanicOwlKittyCut, I don’t care if it takes another 110 years, someone get it made,” a third tweeted.

Thankfully, no cats were harmed in the making of this parody video.

Comments / 0

Related
Mic

Lord give me the vibes of Al Pacino dancing alone on a Beverly Hills sidewalk

Everything is collapsing. The senators are insider trading. The algorithm is relentlessly selling the most tepid, flavorless version of your life back to you. The last remaining industries are meal delivery apps, “cloud software,” and threadbare money laundering schemes. Your account has been deducted a fee and you’re just now hearing about it for the first time. We fluctuate between rage and limp nihilism and back again, and while this column won’t fix that, it will provide you with a small good thing to appreciate, a recognition of something weird and valuable and beautiful, despite it all.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Kate Winslet
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titanic#Viral Video#Owlkitty#Irish#French
HuffingtonPost

Channing Tatum Says He's Too 'Traumatized' To Watch Any Marvel Movies

Looks like actor Channing Tatum doesn’t have such a super reaction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He says he can’t watch any of the films. The reasons are personal, a direct result of Disney shelving his proposed “X-Men” spinoff “Gambit.”. Tatum and longtime producer partner...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Dolly Parton Gets A Kiss From Husband Of 55 Years Carl Dean In Valentine’s Day Throwback Photo

Dolly Parton celebrated Valentine’s Day by posting a sweet throwback photo of husband Carl Dean kissing her on the cheek. Dolly Parton, 76, has had her own Valentine for nearly 60 years. In honor of Valentine’s Day 2022, Dolly shared an adorable throwback photo of her and husband Carl Dean. Dolly has the biggest smile on her face as Carl gives her a kiss on the cheek.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies Leaving Netflix This Month (February 2022)

Watch movies like Good Time, Terminator 2, and Labyrinth before they leave Netflix. Netflix giveth in the form of a torrent of new content every single month, but Netflix also taketh away as titles expire from the streaming service. Netflix invests heavily on exclusive originals you won't find anywhere else, but the truth is that a lot of the stuff worth watching on Netflix is licensed from elsewhere. The best movies on Netflix are almost always older movies that may be removed from the service at any given time. So that's why it's important to watch them before they expire. Who knows when you'll get the chance to watch them for the price of a streaming service subscription again?
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

SAG Awards: Kate Winslet to Present Helen Mirren With Life Achievement Award

Kate Winslet has been tapped to present Helen Mirren with the 2021 SAG Life Achievement Award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards later this month. As previously announced, Mirren was chosen to receive the guild’s top honor at the Feb. 27 ceremony in recognition of her body of work, including her Oscar-, Emmy- and Tony-winning roles. The award is presented annually to “an actor who fosters the finest ideals of the acting profession.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Yellowstone' Actor Forrie J. Smith to Skip SAG Awards Over COVID Protocols: "I Will Not Get Vaccinated"Ross Butler and Alexandra Daddario to Serve as 2022...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

509K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy