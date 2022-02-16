ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

VIDEO: Firefighters rescue dog who got stuck in pipe while hiding from Lehigh brush fire

By Olivia Hyde
ABC7 Fort Myers
 1 day ago

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – Firefighters rescued a dog who got stuck in a pipe after hiding from a small brush fire in Lehigh Acres early Wednesday morning.

Around 7 a.m., a brush fire sparked near 71st Street SW and grew to about 1/4 of an acre before fire crews arrived to douse the flames, according to the Lehigh Acres Fire Department.

The fire was quickly put out, but rescue crews were diverted to another situation when they were alerted to a dog named Max who had gotten stuck in a culvert pipe nearby.

Firefighters said Max got himself stuck while hiding from the flames. Video shows firefighters using a rope to safely pull the dog out of the pipe.

According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, responders worked for two hours to safely remove Max from the pipe.

Max posed for a picture with the rescue crew after Wednesday morning’s incidents.

The Lehigh Acres Fire Department wrote in a Twitter post “Max gave us 5/5 stars, but said he needs a nap before he is available for interviews.”

Due to heavy brush in the area, the Florida Forestry Service responded to dig a fire break around a smoldering section of the brush fire.

