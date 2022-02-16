WVU plans Friday bell-ringing ceremony

West Virginia University will hold a bell-ringing ceremony, coordinated by the Office of Campus and Community Life and Alpha Phi Omega, a national service fraternity, on Friday (Feb. 18) in remembrance of students Sabrina Smith and Shawn Clothier. (WVU Photo)

West Virginia University will hold a bell-ringing ceremony, coordinated by the Office of Campus and Community Life and Alpha Phi Omega, a national service fraternity, on Friday, February 18, in remembrance of students Sabrina Smith and Shawn Clothier.

Smith, a senior chemical engineering major from Friendly, died Dec. 11, 2021, and Clothier, a sophomore pre-business major from Lumberton, New Jersey, died Dec. 17, 2021.

The service will begin at noon at Oglebay Plaza. Those interested in attending are asked to gather near the bell of the U.S.S. West Virginia at least 15 minutes beforehand. Family, friends and members of the University community are welcome to attend.

Individuals who would like to speak should contact Kim Mosby at 304-293-5611 or kim.mosby@mail.wvu.edu.