ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

WVU plans Friday bell-ringing ceremony

By Gailyn Markham
Lootpress
Lootpress
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VjTXv_0eG51MMB00
West Virginia University will hold a bell-ringing ceremony, coordinated by the Office of Campus and Community Life and Alpha Phi Omega, a national service fraternity, on Friday (Feb. 18) in remembrance of students Sabrina Smith and Shawn Clothier. (WVU Photo)

West Virginia University will hold a bell-ringing ceremony, coordinated by the Office of Campus and Community Life and Alpha Phi Omega, a national service fraternity, on Friday, February 18, in remembrance of students Sabrina Smith and Shawn Clothier.

Smith, a senior chemical engineering major from Friendly, died Dec. 11, 2021, and Clothier, a sophomore pre-business major from Lumberton, New Jersey, died Dec. 17, 2021.

The service will begin at noon at Oglebay Plaza. Those interested in attending are asked to gather near the bell of the U.S.S. West Virginia at least 15 minutes beforehand. Family, friends and members of the University community are welcome to attend.

Individuals who would like to speak should contact Kim Mosby at 304-293-5611 or kim.mosby@mail.wvu.edu.

Comments / 0

Related
times-georgian.com

PINETUCKY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

Under the Leadership of Pastor Wade Winters for 20-plus years. First Lady Joyce Winters, and Min. Bryant & Lawana Terry. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
RELIGION
Lootpress

Sponsors needed for Volleyball 4 Autism

BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – New River Community and Technical College’s Browning Social Services Club is planning for their annual fundraiser for The Un-Prescription Foundation for Autism, Volleyball 4 Autism, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. The event is held each year during April, Autism Acceptance Month. “Preparing for and...
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Wvu#Alpha Phi Omega#Friendly#Kim Mosby Mail Wvu Edu
albionnewsonline.com

Petersburg will have combined event March 19 to kick off school project

Petersburg’s annual alumni basketball tournament will be expanded this year to include additional activities as part of a kick off event for the repurposing of the school building. Scheduled for March 19, the event will begin at 10 a.m. with a basketball tournament for alumni, followed by a cornhole...
PETERSBURG, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
The Gainesville Sun

Gainesville High School student earns 'Top in the World' score on Cambridge Exam

Four Gainesville High School Students in the Cambridge program have received top scores on rigorous college-level exams. The Cambridge program, a magnet at Gainesville High School that emphasizes a broad international curriculum, includes rigorous exams taken by more than 175,000 students every year.  Rachel Young, a senior at Gainesville High School, received the "Top in the World" score in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Lootpress

Beckley Area Foundation scholarship deadline set for March 1

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – High School students have until March 1 to submit their applications for the Beckley Area Foundation’s (BAF) 2022-2023 scholarships. BAF provides oversight for more than 190 scholarship funds. These funds can be established by individuals, firms and organizations wishing to assist local students in furthering their educations. According to the BAF, a majority of their scholarships benefit applicants in Raleigh County; however, there are also scholarships designated for students in Fayette, Mercer, Monroe, Summers, Webster and Wyoming County students.
BECKLEY, WV
bodyshopbusiness.com

CREF Opens 2022 Summer Golf Fundraiser Registration

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that registration is now open for its 21st annual golf fundraiser, co-hosted by PPG Automotive Refinish and scheduled to take place at Edgewood Country Club in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Tuesday, July 19 in conjunction with national industry meetings. Can’t make it to Pittsburgh?...
The Dispatch

Annual Junior Ring Ceremony Took Place at Worcester Preparatory

The annual Junior Ring Ceremony took place at Worcester Preparatory School on Feb. 9. It is tradition seniors present the juniors with their rings along with a few insightful comments as to why the recipient is special to them. The Ring Ceremony is an inspiring event showing the bond and friendship between peers. Pictured are The Junior Class of 2023 following the Ring Ceremony, along with Assistant Head of School and Head of Upper School Mike Grosso (top row, far left), Head of School Dr. John McDonald (top row, far right), Senior Class Advisor and teacher Madelyn Beebe (front, far left) and Junior Class Advisor and teacher Liz Nally (front, far right).
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy