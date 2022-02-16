ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Surprise ruling threatens wedge between Iraq, Kurdish govts

By SAMYA KULLAB - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 1 day ago

BAGHDAD (AP) — A surprise ruling by Iraq’s high court has cast doubt on the legal foundations of the independent oil policy of Iraq’s...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
wallstreetwindow.com

Russia-Ukraine standoff: Putin says US could drag Moscow into war with aim to impose sanctions – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
POLITICS
NBC News

Russia threatens Ukraine with its troops, so Ben & Jerry's blames the U.S. Perspective needed.

As the world faces the possibility that Moscow’s deployment of 100,000 combat troops to the border of Ukraine could herald the most destructive conflict in Europe since World War II, a tweet from U.S. ice cream vendor Ben & Jerry’s briefly monopolized discussion on social media about the brewing conflict in a way no post from U.S. intelligence agencies, professors of international relations or military analysts has.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedge#Kurdish#Ap
CBS News

Does Putin intend to invade Ukraine? Russia expert weighs in on the threat

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says diplomacy is still on the table, but a U.S. official says some Russian military units near the Ukrainian border have moved into firing positions. Nina Khruscheva, a professor of international affairs at The New School and the great-granddaughter of former Soviet premier Nikita Khruschev, joins CBS News' Jericka Duncan to discuss the standoff.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
Reuters

Israel's Bennett says spoke with U.S. President Biden on Iran, Ukraine and Russia

JERUSALEM, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday he spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden and discussed ways to halt Iran's nuclear program. The two leaders also spoke about Russia-Ukraine tensions and Bennett said he had congratulated Biden on the U.S. raid that led to the death of the leader of the jihadist group Islamic State, Abu Ibrahim al-Quraishi.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
News On 6

COVID-19 Protests Threaten Border Trade Between Canada, US

Canadian lawmakers are expressing increasing worry about the economic effects of disruptive COVID-19 demonstrations. They spoke Tuesday after the busiest border crossing between the U.S. and Canada became partially blocked by truckers protesting vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions. The Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, carries 25 percent...
ADVOCACY
atlantanews.net

Iraq's top court nixes Kurdish candidate's bid for presidency

The country's ex-foreign minister, who had faced corruption allegations in the past, called the ruling an ?injustice?. Iraq's Supreme Federal Court ruled on Sunday that Hoshyar Zebari, a prominent Kurdish politician who served as the country's top diplomat for over a decade, cannot run for president. The judges dismissed Parliament's earlier decision to accept Zebari's bid as "invalid," a court statement reads.
MIDDLE EAST
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin ready to talk with NATO; says some Russian troops leaving Ukraine border

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that he’s ready to discuss Russia’s security concerns with the U.S. and NATO, and has agreed to pull some Russian troops away from Ukraine. Ahead of his remarks, the Russian military announced some of the units positioned near Ukraine are returning to their home bases.
POLITICS
New York Post

Biden promises Ukraine ‘swift and decisive’ action if Russia invades

President Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday that the United States will act “swiftly and decisively” if Russia invades his country, the White House said. Biden “made clear that the United States would respond swiftly and decisively, together with its Allies and partners, to any further...
POTUS
The Independent

Iraq court bars veteran Kurdish politician from presidency

Iraq’s top court banned a veteran Kurdish politician from the country's presidency on Sunday, citing lingering corruption allegations.Hoshyar Zebari, a former foreign minister and longtime Iraqi diplomat, had been a front-runner competing against the sitting president, Barham Salih. In Iraq's political system, parliament votes to pick the president who in turn appoints the prime minister. Zebari’s bid was supported by powerful Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr whose bloc emerged as the winner in the Oct. 10 parliamentary elections. Sunday's ruling is likely to prolong a standoff between factions over who should be the country’s next president and prime minister.The...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Iraq presidential vote in question after boycotts, court ruling

Doubts hung Sunday over a scheduled parliamentary vote for Iraq's president after the Supreme Court temporarily suspended former foreign minister Hoshyar Zebari, a frontrunner for the post, and leading parliamentary factions announced a boycott. Their decision came after the Supreme Court cited years-old corruption charges against Zebari in suspending him.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Iraq ex-foreign minister Zebari ruled out of presidential race

Iraq's supreme court on Sunday ruled out a bid by veteran politician Hoshyar Zebari to run for president after a complaint filed against him over corruption charges. Zebari, 68, who served as foreign minister for a decade after the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, had already been suspended temporarily from the contest on February 6, the eve of the scheduled presidential vote in parliament. He was one of two frontrunner candidates. Postponement of that vote exacerbates war-scarred Iraq's political uncertainty because the president -- a largely ceremonial post -- names a prime minister from the largest bloc in parliament. Months after legislative elections, the head of government still hasn't been named. Following the court's decision, Zebari on Sunday protested what he called an "injustice" based on a political decision to keep him out of the race, and stressed his innocence.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy