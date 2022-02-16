ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Wheeling man admits to selling cocaine near Hil-Dar

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KU80j_0eG50V5h00

Lorenzo Clark, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 57 months of incarceration for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Clark, also known as “Renny,” age 40, pled guilty in November 2020 to one count of “Distribution of Cocaine Base within 1000 feet of a Protected Location.” Clark admitted to selling cocaine near the Hil-Dar housing complex in Ohio County in May 2020.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Ohio Valley Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, which includes the Drug Enforcement Administration, West Virginia State Police, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wheeling Police Department, investigated.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man, ‘Capt,’ guilty for methamphetamine distribution

Scott Everly, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 37 months of incarceration for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Everly, also known as “Capt,” 70, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1000 Feet of a Protected Location.” Everly admitted to selling methamphetamine near […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia prison riot stopped; Reports say

A prison riot was quickly stopped by law enforcement on Tuesday, according to reports from the Bluefield Daily Telegraph The riot occurred at Stevens Correctional Center in Welch late Monday and continued into Tuesday. The report said that inmates took over the third floor of the correctional center but refused to stop and began damaging […]
WELCH, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio dad sentenced in deaths of 2 babies left in abandoned cars

The father of two infants whose remains were left in separate abandoned cars has been sentenced to 11 years in prison. Jacob Cisneros learned his fate Wednesday. He was convicted earlier this month of complicity in the commission of involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and obstruction. He and his wife were investigated 2019, when cold-case […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
Wheeling, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Wheeling, WV
Ohio County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
County
Ohio County, WV
WTRF- 7News

Two Belmont County women arrested for endangering children

WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF) Wheeling Police arrested two people in unrelated incidents last week on several felony and misdemeanor charges, including child endangerment. The first incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 when police say they were notified of a three-vehicle crash on the Monument Place Bridge in Elm Grove. Police say they discovered the […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Woman sentenced in Belmont County extortion case

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — There were some surprises in court Monday as the woman who admitted she extorted money from the late Tom Strussion was sentenced. Two people arrested for allegedly blackmailing victim in Belmont County double murder Miana Smith told the court she was sorry, and that she wouldn’t make a mistake like […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

The Weirton Police Department is looking for new officers

WEIRTON, W.Va.- (WTRF) Weirton Police are looking to hire new officers. Chief Charlie Kush says this is to keep their manpower at full force as people retire throughout the year. He says these are good jobs with competitive pay and good benefits. The department has a lot of opportunities for officers to dive into throughout […]
WEIRTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Valley#Cocaine#Hidta
WTRF- 7News

Fight against hunger given huge boost in Ohio County

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Mountaineer Food Bank is used to handing out meals…but today they handed out checks. At the Wheeling Soup Kitchen, the group presented $5,000 to each of their partners in Ohio County. That money was sectioned out from more than two million dollars of West Virginia’s CARES Act funding. Each of […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County Deputies arrest four people with trafficking and possession

Four Tennessee natives were booked into the Belmont County Jail with charges of Felony 1 trafficking and possession. Detectives on the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit with Harrison County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation of out-of-town traffickers that had been staying in the area for several weeks trafficking narcotics. Two search warrants were […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Ohio says stimulus checks linked to increase in opioid deaths

Economic stimulus checks meant to aid in the recovery of the COVID-19 pandemic contributed significantly to the record surge in Americans who died of opioid overdoses, according to a study by the Ohio Attorney General’s Center for the Future of Forensic Science.  The Ohio Attorney General’s peer-reviewed study, titled “COVID-19 Economic Impact Payments and Opioid […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Wellsville man arrested in Brooke County fatal shooting gets no bond for 1st-degree murder

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The man who was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Charles ‘Jules’ Suter waived extradition from Columbiana County and was transported to the Brooke County Sheriff’s Office. Harley Gill was arraigned by the Magistrate’s office and transported to the Nothern Regional Jail with no bond for 1st-degree murder. […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio bill would target protesters with terrorism law

The Ohio House has approved legislation targeting protesters with a provision normally used against terroristic activity. The legislation approved Wednesday would allow police officers harmed during riots to sue individuals or organizations that provided material support or resources, such as lodging or transportation. Material support is conduct tied in state and federal law to actions […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Multiple People Charged in Wheeling Island Robbery Investigation

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Wheeling Police announced Monday five people have been criminally charged in a robbery investigation that occurred last month on Wheeling Island. Arrest warrants were obtained by WPD last week, and all suspects have since been jailed and arraigned in court. Around 8:40 p.m., Jan. 23 patrol officers were called to Wheeling […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Attorney General reaches Opioid agreement with county and city representatives

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey held a press conference with representatives of county and city officials from throughout West Virginia where they announced the agreement over how to allocate any settlement funds or judgments received in their various suits against opioid makers, distributors, and other parties in the pharmaceutical supply chain. The agreement, called […]
HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio court: Dad can fight adoption of kids whose mother he killed

The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that a man can fight the adoption of his children, even though he killed their mother. The man’s attorney successfully argued that the father wasn’t in contact with his kids because he was following a judge’s no-contact order after the killing. The court agreed, ruling 4-3 Thursday that complying […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio mother admits to stabbing young daughter to death

Authorities say a 5-year-old girl has been found stabbed to death in her family’s apartment in northeastern Ohio, and her mother has been arrested in connection with the slaying. Bedford Heights police were called to the Southgate Towers complex around 6:30 p.m. Saturday and found the child, E’nijah Noell Holland, lying on a bedroom floor. She […]
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Girl missing since 2019 found under stairs

A little over an hour into their search, police located the child inside a small makeshift room underneath a closed staircase. When they removed the step boards, police say they found both the girl and her abductor, Kimberly Cooper, hiding in the dark and wet room.
SAUGERTIES, NY
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy