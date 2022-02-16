Wheeling man admits to selling cocaine near Hil-Dar

Lorenzo Clark, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 57 months of incarceration for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Clark, also known as “Renny,” age 40, pled guilty in November 2020 to one count of “Distribution of Cocaine Base within 1000 feet of a Protected Location.” Clark admitted to selling cocaine near the Hil-Dar housing complex in Ohio County in May 2020.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Ohio Valley Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, which includes the Drug Enforcement Administration, West Virginia State Police, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wheeling Police Department, investigated.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.

