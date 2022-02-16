Controversy surrounds Kamila Valieva's doping case

The actor said he was ‘on the verge of a new life’ as he was awarded the Gold Medal of Merit by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. Johnny Depp received Serbia’s Gold Medal of Merit during a ceremony honoring Serbian Statehood Day in Belgrade, Serbia on Tuesday (Feb. 15). The actor, who had a dramatic fall from grace after he lost a libel case against The Sun regarding allegations of abusing his ex-wife Amber Heard, was awarded the honor by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić for “outstanding merits in public and cultural activities, especially in the field of film art and the promotion of the Republic of Serbia in the world,” per the website Balkan Insight.

