ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

PBSO: Driver Tries To Beat A Brightline Train, Car Sliced In Half

By Joel Malkin
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E38Ht_0eG506M100
Photo: CBS 12

For a third time this week, a Brightline train has collided with a vehicle in Palm Beach County.

The Sheriff's Office says witnesses saw a driver go around the safety gate while the train was on the way near Washington Ave. and Dixie Hwy in Lake Worth Beach Wednesday morning.

The car was split in half and that driver was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

PBSO says an attempt to beat a train is what led to the death of a man in the same city on Sunday.

Tuesday's Brightline crash involved a woman who tried to cross the tracks in Delray Beach on a dead end road and then grab her baby from the car and knock on doors, telling people someone was after her.

She was Baker-acted and the baby is in the custody of the grandmother.

Comments / 16

Todd M
1d ago

My partner owns a garage right there. They happen almost weekly now. 2 in the last week. Side street crossing and they try to beat the train going 60 mph maybe if they had a translator ???? Wtf ????

Reply(1)
5
Steph B
1d ago

In a rush and STILL hasn't made it to his destination.....smh

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delray Beach, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Lake Worth, FL
Accidents
Palm Beach County, FL
Accidents
Lake Worth, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Lake Worth, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Delray Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brightline#Traffic Accident#Cbs#The Sheriff S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
2K+
Followers
751
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy