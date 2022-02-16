Crews unable to rescue horse stuck in trench

EAST ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - Recue crews weren't able to save a horse up to her belly in mud.

The mare was found in a two feet wide, four feet deep trench early Wednesday morning. Fairview Heights Fire Department Deputy Chief Justin Loepker says rescue teams were on their way when the horse succumbed to her injuries.

Loepker says the horse could have been in that trench for hours, "the homeowner said that he fed them last night and when he came back out this morning, the horse was in the trench."

