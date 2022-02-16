ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

Crews unable to rescue horse stuck in trench

By Brian Kelly, Rodger Brand
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZD00_0eG5003f00

EAST ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - Recue crews weren't able to save a horse up to her belly in mud.

The mare was found in a two feet wide, four feet deep trench early Wednesday morning. Fairview Heights Fire Department Deputy Chief Justin Loepker says rescue teams were on their way when the horse succumbed to her injuries.

Loepker says the horse could have been in that trench for hours, "the homeowner said that he fed them last night and when he came back out this morning, the horse was in the trench."

@2022 Audacy (KMOX). All rights reserved.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Saint Louis, IL
City
Fairview, IL
East Saint Louis, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Fairview Heights, IL
East Saint Louis, IL
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Trench#Mare#Rbrandtraffic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy