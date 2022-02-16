ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Primary school headteacher bans meat to 'stop climate change'

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

Parents were left fuming after a primary school banned meat from its lunch menu – though the school clarified it still contained fish.

In a bid to educate children on climate change and the environmental impact of consuming meat, Barrowford Primary School in Lancashire implemented the rule – and parents have blasted it "ludicrous."

While the rule was reportedly introduced last year, parents were only informed by letter on Thursday.

Headteacher Rachel Tomlinson told parents the decision was made "to stop climate change."

The letter allegedly cited the carbon footprint and outlined that meat and dairy products "come at a huge environmental cost."

Furious parents turned to Facebook – some of which are considering sending their children to a different school.

One mum slated the new rule as a "joke", adding: "I'm looking to move mine as I've had enough of that school."

"I think they forget that non-meat eaters and vegans have to take a lot of supplements. What supplements are they getting instead at that school?

Another slammed the school and said children should not be forced to give up meat.

"Vegetarian is a choice for when they are older," they penned. "Why not accommodate the veggies, vegans, whatever and add to the menu instead of making our kids adapt?

"And to request parents pack lunches that are veggie as well, not to mention the local farmers, this is absolutely ludicrous."

A livestock buyer added: "We have absolutely no hope of teaching the younger generation about our food production when primary schools are teaching them to be 'meat free'.

"It's very worrying what we're up against."

Rachel Tomlinson, headteacher of Barrowford Primary School, said: "We made our school lunches meat-free over a year ago, and while we have not received any complaints from parents, I'm happy to discuss it with anyone who has any queries.

"Our children learn about the principles of sustainable development as part of the national curriculum and are really interested in how they can contribute to better looking after our environment.

"We made our school lunches meat-free to demonstrate how each of us making a small change to our daily habits can have a much wider positive impact, and that reducing meat consumption is just one way to do this.

"We have been careful to approach this in a balanced way, and teach that it is fine to eat meat, but that reducing our consumption can help our planet."

