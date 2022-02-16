ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

New headlights that won’t blind oncoming drivers approved by regulators

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZyHUK_0eG4zigx00

DETROIT (AP) — Anyone who has ever been temporarily blinded by high-beam headlights from an oncoming car will be happy to hear this.

U.S. highway safety regulators are about to allow new high-tech headlights that can automatically tailor beams so they focus on dark areas of the road and don’t create glare for oncoming drivers.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it issued a final rule allowing what’s called “adaptive driving beam headlights” on new vehicles. It will go into effect when published in the Federal Register in the next few days.

The headlights, commonly used in Europe, have LED lamps that can focus beams on darkness such as the driver’s lane and areas along the roadside. They also lower the intensity of the light beams if there’s oncoming traffic. Camera sensors and computers help determine where the light should go.

“This final rule will improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists by making them more visible at night, and will help prevent crashes by better illuminating animals and objects in and along the road,” the agency said in a news release on Tuesday.

Hyundai, Kia recall thousands of vehicles over fire risk; say park outside

The new rule, which was supported by the auto industry, comes as the safety agency grapples with a dramatic rise in traffic deaths nationwide.

The number of U.S. traffic deaths surged in the first nine months of 2021 to 31,720, the government reported Tuesday, keeping up a record pace of increased dangerous driving during the coronavirus pandemic.

The estimated figure of people dying in motor vehicle crashes from January to September 2021 was 12% higher than the same period in 2020. That represents the highest percentage increase over a nine-month period since the Transportation Department began recording fatal crash data in 1975.

The tally of 31,720 deaths was the highest nine-month figure since 2006.

Sam Abuelsamid, principal mobility analyst for Guidehouse Research, said the new lights will show up in higher-cost luxury vehicles at first, but will spread to more mainstram vehicles as the price of the technology falls.

Currently Audi charges $3,000 for the top version of the lights in the U.S. on its e-tron Sportback electric vehicle. The adaptive beam lights are offered on most Audi models in the U.S., but until now, could not be used. An Audi spokesman says the company is evaluating whether the lights meet NHTSA standards and whether they can be activated in the future.

The technology uses an array of light emitting diodes that can change where light beams are sent, rather than the current technology of high beams hitting everywhere. “You have the ability to basically create a light pattern on the fly that is optimized for real-time conditions,” Abuelsamid said. “You can cast the light where it’s most useful.”

The new lights also will help partially automated driver assist systems keep cars in their lanes and avoid objects in front of the vehicles at night, Abuelsamid said.

Woman dragged by car after thief steals purse at Hermitage Walmart

The new lighting regulation also comes more than 1 1/2 years ahead of a requirement in the bipartisan infrastructure law passed by Congress last year, NHTSA said.

In the past the agency has moved slowly on safety measures mandated by Congress. An Associated Press review last year of NHTSA’s rule-making activities under the last three presidents found at least 13 auto safety rules that are years overdue based on deadlines set in laws passed by Congress.

The agency has been without a Senate-confirmed administrator since early 2017. President Joe Biden has nominated former California air quality regulator Steven Cliff for the post. Cliff is awaiting confirmation by the full Senate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRN News 2

TN twins charged after dating app setup ends in robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two sisters are being charged after they set up a robbery in East Memphis involving a man they met on a dating app, according to police. Officers say the twin sisters, Kierstyn and Mckenzie Page, picked up the victim on Dec. 16. Another woman and an unidentified male were also in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
MotorAuthority

US finally allows use of modern matrix headlights

U.S. regulators are finally allowing advanced headlight technology in new cars, accelerating a process begun with the passage of a new infrastructure law late last year. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) formally approved use of adaptive headlights Tuesday following a petition from Toyota, Reuters reported. That petition was filed in 2013, showing how long the regulatory battle over adaptive headlights has dragged on.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
FOXBusiness

Regulators won't let Boeing certify new 787 jets for flight

Federal safety regulators say they will retain power to approve Boeing 787 airliners for flight rather than return that authority to the aircraft maker, which hasn't been able to deliver any new Dreamliner planes since last May because of production flaws. The Federal Aviation Administration said it told Boeing of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Motor1.com

Watch Rimac Nevera Pass Its Last Crash Test For US, Euro Certification

The Rimac Nevera officially debuted in June 2021. Since then, we've seen the 1,914-horsepower (1,427-kilowatt) electric hypercar engage numerous competitors in drag races, not to mention a minor speeding infraction on public roads. However, the car isn't on sale yet – these events featured preproduction models. It still has to complete crash testing for certification in the US and Europe.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
MotorBiscuit

The Fastest Electric Car in the World Has a 0-60 MPH Time of Under 2 Seconds and Isn’t a Tesla

Not that long ago, EVs and other eco-friendly cars had a persistent stereotype about them. Thanks to the Toyota Prius hybrid, many people thought an EV would be slow and weak. However, this stereotype has been broken down and destroyed in recent years. Nowadays, there are a lot of high-performance EVs on the market, but surprisingly, the fastest electric car in the world isn’t a Tesla.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Emitting Diodes#Road Traffic Safety#Headlights#Vehicles#Detroit#Ap#The Federal Register#Kia#Guidehou
The Independent

Migrants sew their mouths shut en route to US border to raise alarm on immigration policies

Some undocumented migrants have been sewing their mouths shut and going on hunger strike to get attention from the Mexican government over its immigration policy.The migrants, on the southern border of Mexico outside the office of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Tapachula, are hoping to be allowed passage to the US border. In a shocking and bloody statement, the Central and South American migrants have helped each other to use needles and plastic threads to pierce their skin and bind their mouths closed. A small opening in the mouth has been left for liquids, but stitching frequently bleeds and...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Scientists accidentally stumble on ‘holy grail’ of batteries for electric vehicles

Scientists have come across an unexpected way to commercialise a breakthrough form of battery technology, opening up the possibilities for a new generation of long-range robots and electric vehicles.Engineers at Drexel University in Philadelphia accidentally stumbled upon the technique while working on another solution to improve the viability of lithium-sulfur batteries, which are often described as the “holy grail” of batteries due to the vast improvements they offer compared to industry standard lithium-ion batteries.Lithium-sulfur batteries have three times the potential charge capacity of lithium-ion batteries, which are found in everything from smartphones to electric cars. Their inherent instability, however,...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Cars
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy