ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

History of Dwyane Wade’s Signature Sneakers

By Tyrone Void
Footwear News
Footwear News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uqojx_0eG4zgvV00

In 2001, most people had never heard the name Dwyane Wade.

Being only a partial qualifier coming into Marquette out of high school, Wade sat out his entire freshman season under Proposition 48 rulings. By 2003, the baller was a consensus First Team All-American, and had led Marquette on a Final Four run — which included posting a triple double on prime time television to lead the Golden Eagles past the favored Kentucky Wildcats. Not long after that Cinderella story, Wade’s name was called fifth in the 2003 NBA Draft behind LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Bosh.

Converse Years

In the summer months leading up to the draft, Wade served as the face of Converse’s attempt to reintroduce itself into the basketball space as a brand to be reckoned with. Converse hadn’t seen much traction in the NBA since the Aero Jam worn by Larry Johnson, more affectionately known as “Grandmama,” in the early-1990s and the various Converse All Star silhouettes rocked by Dennis Rodman late in his career. Nike acquired the brand as a subsidiary in September 2003 and announced a renewed commitment to performance basketball sneakers with a bang.

Converse used its history and newfound burst of energy to reemerge with a new roster that contained five of the top 20 first-round picks of the 2003 Draft. The quintuplet of stars, marketed as “The First School,” would be seen in advertisements for the brand’s Loaded Weapon shoe that was a revamp of the legendary Weapon from 1986 and worn by NBA greats including Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas. The selling point was the introduction of Converse’s Icon Performance System that placed helium in the heel, which promised to provide a better ride and feel to keep pace with the evolving athlete.

Though drafted after Bosh, Wade was viewed as the foreman of “The First School” and was given a six-year, $2.4 million dollar shoe deal with Converse, a far cry from fellow draft pick Anthony’s and James’ $21 million and $90 million dollar contracts, respectively — and he certainly outplayed that deal. By 2005, Wade had his first signature with Converse, the Wade 1, designed by Duane Laurence. It is remembered for its classic “Fall down 7, Get up 8” commercial. The penultimate memory attached to the Wade 1, though, is the baller’s first-ever NBA Finals win and Finals MVP performance. The shoe sold more that 1 million pairs worldwide.

The season after winning a championship, the Wade signature line added two new entries with the Wade 1.3 and the Wade 2 dropping in 2006. Neither shoe sold nearly as well as the Wade 1. In 2007, Converse released the Wade 3. Now a household name, the Wade 3 release debuted with another memorable campaign entitled “A Kid from Robbins.” Composed of soft leather and nubuck on the upper, the Wade 3 also implemented enhanced technology that included an internal shank plate and sculpted compression molded EVA cushioning. More importantly, a USA-themed Wade 3 was its namesake’s sneaker of choice throughout the Redeem Team’s run to a gold medal during the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The Face of Jordan

Controversy surrounded the Wade 4. Wade refused to wear his latest signature throughout that season amid speculation of discomfort, as well as Wade disliking the shoe and the direction the brand was taking his signature franchise. Instead, he opted to return to the Wade 1, which ended up retroing in April 2009 — but that wasn’t enough to keep Wade. After his six-year contract ended, he signed with Jordan Brand, teaming him with his childhood hero, Michael Jordan, as well as brand ambassadors and friends Anthony and Chris Paul. He began the 2009 season rocking player edition versions of various retro Jordans. Oddly enough, D-Wade also started his career wearing Jordans during Summer League his rookie season.

By February 2010, Wade was featured in an iconic ad with MJ showcasing the all-new Air Jordan 2010 and marking the first time in Air Jordan history that its namesake was not the face of the campaign. The Air Jordan 2010 addressed some of the alleged gripes Wade had with Converse. The shoe was both stylish and comfortable.

Being a Jordan Brand athlete means having access to limitless sneaker options. Jordan continued using Wade’s star power in 2010 and used the internationally televised Christmas Day game versus the Los Angeles Lakers to introduce the Air Jordan 2011 to the world. This game also featured the Kobe 6 “Grinch,” so eyes were already on the kicks on the court. This was the last year that D-Wade wore inline Jordans. In May of 2011, Wade’s inaugural signature with Jordan Brand was released for the playoffs. Although highly publicized, the Jordan Fly Wade did not sell particularly well, and the brand was embroiled in a lawsuit with Point 3 Basketball, who claimed that Wade’s logo copied theirs.

Six months after releasing the Fly Wade and the lawsuit with Point 3 settled, Jordan Brand revealed a new logo on the tongue of a new shoe. The Fly Wade 2 hit shelves in December of that 2011. Sales of the Wade signature continued to struggle through the revamped Jordan Wade 2 EV.

Lifetime with Li-Ning

After brief negotiations, Wade stunned everyone and signed an eight-year, $10 Million contract with Chinese brand Li-Ning, which also made him chief brand officer in 2012 and established his own Way of Wade subsidiary brand. Though initially hard to come by stateside, the Way of Wade became wildly popular and has added a litany of models to the collection. The partnership worked so well, Wade signed a lifetime contract in 2020 and now has NBA players signed such as Jimmy Butler, a former Jordan Brand athlete, and Fred Van Vleet to the Way of Wade Brand.

The Way of Wade U.S. webstore launched in 2021.

More from Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Odell Beckham Jr. Has 1,494 Diamonds on His Super Bowl Cleats by The Shoe Surgeon

The Super Bowl is quickly approaching, and some of the cleats football fans will see on the field at some point have surfaced — including some extravagant ones created by Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Ciambrone. When star Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. hits the SoFi Stadium field in L.A. on Feb. 13 for pregame warmups, he will have a very expensive pair of cleats on his feet, created by Ciambrone and jeweler Jason Arasheben, better known as Jason of Beverly Hills. The one-of-one custom Nike look features 1,494 brilliant white diamonds that are D color flawless clarity, which...
NFL
Footwear News

Images of the Air Jordan 4 ‘Infrared’ Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 4 is arriving soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz has shared images of the Air Jordan 4 “Infrared, a new colorway of Michael Jordan’s fourth signature shoe that’s slated to hit shelves this spring. The forthcoming style features a two-tone color scheme with dark gray covering the majority of the nubuck upper before the look is broken up with a lighter shade on the mudguard. The makeup’s standout element is the vibrant...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jasmine Jordan on Creating Her Own Lane at Jordan Brand and WNBA Stars Finding Out She’s Michael Jordan’s Daughter

Jasmine Jordan has a famous father, but she also works for Jordan Brand as a field rep in its sports marketing division, highlighting future athlete icons — especially female ones. What’s more, not only is Jordan Brand signing WNBA stars, but the company is committed to providing equal treatment. “Once we started to expand the roster, [we were] having the conversations of, ‘We say we’re Jordan Family, we’re offering white-glove service to tier 1 athletes. Let’s make sure that is felt when we bring these ladies on board too,’” Jasmine Jordan, the daughter of NBA icon Michael Jordan, told FN. Although she has...
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Chris Bosh
Person
Isiah Thomas
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Dennis Rodman
Heat Nation

Report: Dwyane Wade to take on huge role during 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Retired Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade will have a prime seat for Sunday’s All-Star Game in Cleveland, replacing Charles Barkley as an analyst on TNT for the annual contest. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald indicated that Barkley will still be working the clash, only he’ll be with his regular TNT studio crew of Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal and Draymond Green.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“You’re dating the ugliest one” Bulls fan takes a ‘Cheap’ shot at Devin Booker by calling out girlfriend Kendall Jenner

Devin Booker who has been in sensational form this season is also known as the one to be dating the Kardashian Sisters, Kendall Jenner. The Pair have been dating for two years now and things look pretty good between them, sources say that this is the happiest Kendall Jenner has been in a relationship. But one Bulls fan threw a cheap shot at Devin Booker and responded with a corner swish.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#First Team All American#Nba Draft#Converse
firstsportz.com

Twitter in disbelief as reports of Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker getting ‘secretly’ married spread worldwide

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner are unarguably the cutest couple in modern-day NBA. From the former being one of the top MVP contenders in the 2021-22 season, to the latter being one of the top models in the world, both these spoken of personnel seem to be doing the best to their abilities. However, this time their latest rumors have sparkled rage among many of their fans. So, what could possibly these rumors be?
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

“She was the candy plug”: Stephen and Ayesha Curry honestly admit their first impression of each other at The Tonight Show

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry have been married for almost ten years and are also a fan favorite couple as fans around the globe love watching them together. The beautiful couple of Stephen and Ayesha have been married for a decade with no controversies just pure attachment and have 3 kids together:- two daughters Riley and Ryan and a son Canon. Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all time and has one of the best resumes in the NBA from being a three-time champion to the league’s only unanimous MVP.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
Sports
Marquette University
hypebeast.com

The Nike Air Trainer SC High Receives a "Royals" Makeover

Adds a new design to the Nike Air Trainer SC series in a Kansas City “Royals” colorway. Originally debuted in 1990, the silhouette was created in honor of former American pro baseball and football player Bo Jackson. Named as an All-Star in both sports, Jackson was a left...
NFL
malemodelscene.net

SNEAKER ALERT: Air Jordan 12 Retro ‘Playoff’ 2022 Release

2022 marks the 25th anniversary of when Michael Jordan first wore the iconic Air Jordan 12 model on court, and on that occasion, Nike and Jordan Brand are reportedly bringing back one of the most iconic colorways of the sneaker – the Air Jordan 12 ‘Playoff’. The...
APPAREL
fadeawayworld.net

Actress Courteney Cox Looked Very Interested In Michael Jordan In Old Picture: "I Remember Him Being So Affable And Funny And Kind."

Michael Jordan was one of the most iconic celebrities in the world during the 90s when he dominated the NBA with the Chicago Bulls, winning six championships in eight years. His Airness did everything on the court to take his team to the top of the world, becoming one of the most famous people on earth in the process.
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

Malik Monk dating famous ex of former Laker?

Malik Monk appears to be making the most of his first year in Los Angeles. The Lakers guard sparked dating rumors this week after he was spotted on a Valentine’s Day date Australian rapper Iggy Azalea. Some on Twitter pointed out that the date was a long time in...
NBA
firstsportz.com

“I am hot”: Stephen Curry gets frustrated at head coach Steve Kerr for benching him ‘unnecessarily’ in a blowout loss against Clippers

Stephen Curry isn’t the player who warms the bench when the game is closely contested and head to head. He and his game both are very unique as he being the greatest shooter of all time is a generational talent and inspiration for many. Recently, the Los Angeles Clippers hosted the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena and after an unpredictable chain of points won it all against the Dubs. As the final box score stands at 119-104 favoring the Los Angeles Clippers.
NBA
Footwear News

Footwear News

90K+
Followers
13K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy