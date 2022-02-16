See it: surveillance video shows tanker crash that left major roadway shut down

Related
Man survives 75-foot fall from landing at aerial tramway in Palm Springs, suffers no major injuries
Emergency responders in California rescued a man who fell 75 feet from an observation point at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway on Saturday.
Person suffers critical injuries while trapped between excavator, apartment building
A person was critically injured Wednesday afternoon after being trapped between an excavator and a building on Elkhorn Boulevard.
Two earthquakes reported Wednesday near Northern California coast
A 2.9 earthquake was detected near San Leandro Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.
VIDEO: I-74 shut down by semi-truck crash
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastbound Interstate 74 in Piatt County is completely blocked by a crash involving multiple jack-knifed semi-trucks. The crash happened at milepost 164, about two miles before the exit to Mansfield. The Illinois State Police said that travel between Mansfield and Champaign is “highly discouraged” because of crashes and whiteout conditions. […]
Major Cleanup In Rockville Centre After Tanker Crash Spills Gasoline, Sparks Fire
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An out-of-control tanker truck filled with gasoline careened into a commercial building and flipped across Sunrise Highway overnight in the heart of Rockville Centre. As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported, the impact sent a fireball 60 feet in the air. A series of 911 calls began coming in around 1:10 a.m. to Nassau Emergency Dispatch. An abandoned La-Z-Boy furniture store had exploded into flames, threatening the main business loop at the North Centre Ave intersection. The shell of the charred tanker came to rest upside down in the parking lot of a liquor store. The driver escaped and collapsed...
Video shows plane going down before crashing onto I-85 in Davidson County
LEXINGTON, N.C. — New video shows the moments before a plane crashed onto I-85 in Davidson County. Myers Heavy Equipment, which is located just off Exit 88, captured surveillance video showing the small plane quickly descending beyond the trees. The plane crashed onto the highway and into the back...
Deadly crash in Jersey City partially shuts down Lincoln Highway Bridge
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — A crash that left one person dead in New Jersey temporarily shut down part of the Lincoln Highway Bridge early Thursday afternoon, according to officials. Investigators responded just after 11:30 a.m. to the deadly crash on the bridge over the Hackensack River that connects Jersey City and Kearny, according to […]
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down left lanes on Highway 153 southbound Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A multivehicle crash has shut down left lanes on Highway 153 southbound near Hamill Road Thursday, according to TDOT SmartWay cameras. The two southbound left lanes and all left turn lanes are shut down, according to TDOT. Traffic is backed up right now, seek alternate routes.
Tanker slams into Long Island business, sparks massive fire, shuts down Sunrise Highway
"There was fire coming out seven or eight manhole covers," Fire Chief James Avondet said. "It was one of the worst things I've seen in my 47-year career."
Surveillance video shows North Miami Beach shooting before crash
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a gunman wearing a red T-Shirt while firing his weapon in a residential street on Tuesday in North Miami Beach. After the shooting at Northeast Fourth Court, the driver of a gray car crashed into a stop sign and collided with a palm tree next to a corner house at Northeast 170th Street.
Woman dead, man and infant hurt in large house fire on Long Island
A woman is dead, and a man and 10-month-old baby hospitalized, after a home went up in flames on Long Island just after midnight.
WATCH: Surveillance video shows DPW plow smash into bobcat in Brookline
BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) – Brookline’s Department of Public Works commissioner is investigating after a plow crashed into a bobcat while working to clear snow from the streets of Brookline after the blizzard on Sunday. Surveillance video captured the moment when a Department of Public Works plow clipped a...
Fatal Farmington crash shuts down lanes on Legacy Highway
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A fatal crash has left highway lanes closed in Farmington on Tuesday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened along Legacy Highway, just south of Glover Lane. Authorities have not released details on what caused the crash. The northbound lanes along the highway are currently closed. Southbound lane travel has […]
Surveillance video shows SUV slamming into parked cars in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Surveillance video showed an SUV ramming into cars at a repair shop in Cranston. It happened early Tuesday morning at Interstate Repair Service on Cranston Street. The shop's owner gave video to NBC 10 News that shows the driver backing up, leaving the scene, but...
What caused crash that shut down I-985 Friday morning in Hall
Update: A driver who failed to stay in her lane on Interstate 985 northbound caused a crash Friday that shut down a portion of the road, according to authorities. About 7:30 a.m., Angelina Juan Simon, 23, of Buford, was driving north on 985 in a Mercedes Benz CLK320 along a curve near mile marker 17. James Grizzle, 60, of Lula, was behind her in a Peterbilt tractor-trailer, said GSP Post Commander D.A. Rathel.
Fiery crash on Interstate 80 overpass in Davis closes major roadway and ramps
A busy Davis roadway and its ramps to Interstate 80 were closed Monday morning due to a crash that sent a driver to a hospital with serious injuries, police said. A vehicle heading southbound on Mace Boulevard near the I-80 overpass collided with a raised segment of concrete at the southwest corner of the westbound freeway on-ramp around 1 a.m., the Davis Police Department said in a news release.
Major east Raleigh roads reopen after crash took out power lines, shut down traffic, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash in east Raleigh took out power lines and shut down two major roads in the area on Thursday morning, Raleigh police said. The crash, which occurred before 6 a.m. on Poole Road at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, snapped a power pole in half and left power lines strewn across the road, according to police.
Deadly crash shuts down major intersection in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A deadly crash has closed a major intersection in northwest Charlotte. First responders were at the crash on Brookshire Boulevard at Pleasant Grove Road on Monday at about 6:20 a.m. MEDIC said one person died in the crash and another person was taken to the hospital who...
Fatal Crash Shuts Down Lane on Mass. Pike in Charlton
A crash on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck left one man dead shortly before 9:00 a.m. on Saturday. The driver of the pickup truck, later identified as a 35-year-old Tyngsborough man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say...
Troopers shut down part of Legacy Parkway after fatal crash
FARMINGTON — A fatal crash has shut down a portion of the Legacy Parkway near Farmington as Utah Highway Patrol troopers investigate. Just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, a Hyundai Elantra heading south on the highway went off the road to the left for an unknown reason, returned to the highway, then drove off the road again to the left, this time traveling through the median and into oncoming traffic, said UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden.
