See it: surveillance video shows tanker crash that left major roadway shut down

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An out-of-control tanker truck filled with gasoline careened into a commercial building and flipped across Sunrise Highway overnight in the heart of Rockville Centre. As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported, the impact sent a fireball 60 feet in the air. A series of 911 calls began coming in around 1:10 a.m. to Nassau Emergency Dispatch. An abandoned La-Z-Boy furniture store had exploded into flames, threatening the main business loop at the North Centre Ave intersection. The shell of the charred tanker came to rest upside down in the parking lot of a liquor store. The driver escaped and collapsed...

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO