Woman punches man, 66, steals his phone inside Bronx liquor store: NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD released video footage on Wednesday of a woman wanted for punching a man and stealing his cell phone at a Bronx liquor store last week, authorities said.

Just before 9 p.m on Monday, February 7, the suspect was inside of B&N Wines and Liquor located at 406 East Tremont Ave. in Tremont when she snatched a 66-year-old man's phone from his hands and hit him in the face when he tried to take it back, police said.

The suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The woman is described as Black, 30 to 40-years-old, 5'8" to 6'0", with eyeglasses. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored jacket, a green shirt, dark-colored pants, and black boots.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).