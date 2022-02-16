ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman punches man, 66, steals his phone inside Bronx liquor store: NYPD

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD released video footage on Wednesday of a woman wanted for punching a man and stealing his cell phone at a Bronx liquor store last week, authorities said.

Just before 9 p.m on Monday, February 7, the suspect was inside of B&N Wines and Liquor located at 406 East Tremont Ave. in Tremont when she snatched a 66-year-old man's phone from his hands and hit him in the face when he tried to take it back, police said.

The suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The woman is described as Black, 30 to 40-years-old, 5'8" to 6'0", with eyeglasses. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored jacket, a green shirt, dark-colored pants, and black boots.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Nicholas Correa
1d ago

wow just a lovely looking lady. such class.. we will truly miss her when she's gone on her vacation to the county jail. 😢 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆

Adcb
1d ago

The problem is that the system is messed up and instead of teaching people not to keep committing crimes, they keep enabling them. All they are going to do is give her a couple of days of jail time, then release her, provide her with all types of help and let her keep committing crimes until next time they catch her.

Anya1623
1d ago

There must be consequences for criminal acts. End Bail Reform. Keep these violent criminals behind bars!

