After almost a decade of moving throughout the State House, the South Carolina Senate has advanced a medical marijuana bill. This bill was passed with a 28-15 vote. Tom Davis who is the Beaufort Republican Senator spent almost a month battling to gain more support. As well on the journey to gain more bipartisan support Sen. Davis stood against those in opposition of seeing cannabis reform advance in the state. The bill will go through another reading and head to the House, where it has several opponents.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO