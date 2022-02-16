ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill establishing early voting moves forward in SC House

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill that would establish no-excuse early voting is moving forward in the South Carolina House.

A panel of representatives on Tuesday also made tweaks to the Republican-backed proposal that would make early in-person voting permanent for two weeks before an election.

Some of those changes include adjusting a rule determining how far apart early voting locations in each county can be.

Despite record turnout, Gov. McMaster doesn’t expect ‘no-excuse’ absentee voting in future SC elections

The legislation was introduced following a record turnout for advance voting in the 2020 general election after a temporary change in voting rules because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The full House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to take up the legislation Wednesday.

