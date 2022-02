UNC-Wilmington (18-7, 12-2 Colonial) and Towson (19-7, 10-3 Colonial) have come out of nowhere this season. Picked ninth (out of 10 schools), UNC-Wilmington is the biggest surprise in the conference, The Seahawks have won 14 of their last 16 contests. After taking the conference by storm with their 9-0 start in CAA play, they lost two games in a three-game span, falling to Elon on the road and dropping a two-point contest at Hofstra.

TOWSON, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO