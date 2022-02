The Friars will close out the 2021-22 regular season Hockey East play against the Boston University Terriers in a home-and-home series this weekend. The Friars will host game one in Schneider Arena on Friday, Feb. 17 as they honor graduating members of the team. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. The Friars will travel to Boston the following day on Saturday, Feb. 18 for the series finale at 5:00 p.m.

