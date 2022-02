Liberty (18-9, 9-3) will be happy to get out of Jacksonville after dropping its second straight on the road trip, falling at North Florida (9-18, 5-8), 72-69. “You don’t play teams’ records, you play teams,” said Liberty head coach Ritchie McKay after the game. “All the work we did from the 1-3 start to now losing two in a row, that doesn’t matter to anyone. We’ve got to figure out how we’re going to get better for the stretch run.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO