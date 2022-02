NC State (11-16, 4-12 ACC) entered the game dead last in the ACC and with just two road wins all season, but got a total team effort to coast to the win. Almost nothing went right for Georgia Tech (10-15, 3-11). Michael Devoe led the Yellow Jackets with 18 points, and Rodney Howard scored 14 points. The main issue on offense was turnovers and bad outside shooting. Georgia Tech had 11 turnovers and shot 5 of 22 (22.7 percent) from 3-point range, a continuation of Saturday's loss at Virginia, where the Yellow Jackets only hit four 3-pointers all day.

