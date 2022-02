Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 18-7; Louisville 11-13 After two games on the road, the Louisville Cardinals are heading back home. The Cardinals and the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at KFC Yum! Center. Miami (Fla.) should still be riding high after a victory, while U of L will be looking to get back in the win column.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO