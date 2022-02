The Binghamton University Baseball team comes into the 2022 season with plenty of buzz as the Bearcats prepare for their first season in the new $60 million facility. Coming off a shortened 2021 conference only schedule where they finished 16-20 just on the outside of the America East Playoffs, the Bearcats enter 2022 third in the conference pre-season poll. The longest tenured coach in University history Tim Sinicki is in his 30th season at the helm of the program. Sinicki says a big strength of this team is the pitching staff. The rotation is headlined by All-Conference Junior Thomas Babalis and adds Siena transfer John Lumpinski to the second spot.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO