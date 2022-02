Xavier has fallen out of the AP Top 25 college basketball rankings for the first time since early December, and looks to start its climb back with a home matchup against St. John's on Wednesday evening. The Red Storm won for the first time in 13 games against the Musketeers at the end of last season, but could be without two of their top players this evening. Starting guard Posh Alexander has missed the last two games with a hurt ankle, and his status is in doubt again on Wednesday, as is top rotation player Aaron Wheeler, who left early in the Red Storm's last game, a loss to UConn on Sunday.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO