The DePaul Blue Demons will look to even the season series against the Creighton Blue Jays tonight at Wintrust Arena. These two teams squared off against one another back on January 22nd. Creighton emerged victorious at home, winning the game 60-47. DePaul struggled mightily to contain Ryan Kalkbrenner in that game. The sophomore center recorded a double-double. He tallied 18 points and 10 rebounds (including 6 offensive rebounds). It will be critical for them to keep Kalkbrenner off of the glass tonight as much as possible.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO