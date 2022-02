The Villanova Wildcats are set to face the Providence Friars. Check out our college basketball odds series, which includes our Villanova Providence prediction, odds, and pick. This is the Big East game of the year. Villanova, the team viewed by college basketball odds experts as the preseason Big East favorite and a frontline Final Four contender, faces the first-place team in the conference, the Providence Friars. You would not have had many people guess before the season that when this matchup arrived in the middle of February, Providence — at 21-2 — would have the better record than Villanova. The Villanova Providence odds seem to rely on brand name and reputation, but Providence has had the better season up to this point in time.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO