OLEAN, N.Y. – UMass knocked down 16 3-pointers but fell to St. Bonaventure 83-71 on the road in the Reilly Center on Wednesday night. The Bonnies (16-7 Overall, 8-4 Atlantic 10) took control with a 13-0 run early in the second half to build its then largest lead of the night. Nine of the first 10 made field goals from the Minutemen (11-13 Overall, 4-8 A-10) came from 3-point range as they opened the game with their first six made field goals from behind the arc.

SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO