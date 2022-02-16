ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, AR

9-year-old girl killed as man tries to shoot robber at ATM, police say

By Gianella Ghiglino, Jocelina Joiner, Nexstar Media Wire
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A4K6p_0eG4vZGm00

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) – A 9-year-old girl is dead after a man who was robbed at an ATM opened fire to stop his attacker and hit the child instead, Houston police said.

At about 9:45 p.m. at a Chase bank in southwest Houston, the man who had been robbed took out his gun and began shooting as the robbery suspect ran away. One of the bullets hit a pickup truck carrying a family of five, including the 9-year-old girl, who was later identified as Arlene Alvarez.

This booking photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Tony Earls on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Houston Police Department via AP)

After being shot, the girl was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Her family said she was on life support when she died on Tuesday, hours after the shooting Monday evening.

Bryant woman dead following early morning shooting, the city’s first homicide of the year

Tony Earls, 41, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, serious bodily injury.

As of Tuesday morning, Houston police said they didn’t know whether the robbery suspect returned fire. The robbery victim called 911 to report the robbery, unaware that one of his bullets struck the child, police said.

“It just goes to show, anytime there is guns involved, the danger to innocent bystanders is extremely high and everyone please lift up your voices and pray for this innocent child,” HPD Executive Chief Matt Slinkard said.

Little Rock city board approves funding for community programs aimed at reducing crime

Earlier this month, Houston officials announced a $44 million plan to tackle rising violent crime. Arlene was the second 9-year-old shot and wounded in the nation’s fourth-largest city within a week: Ashanti Grant was shot in the head during a road rage attack on Feb. 8.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Houston, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Houston, AR
KARK 4 News

Man jumped to his death off I-40 in West Memphis during police chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A man jumped to his death during a police chase on I-40 in West Memphis, Arkansas Wednesday morning. According to West Memphis Police, officers found multiple individuals in a stolen vehicle at 906 Ingram Boulevard around 2 a.m. The suspects drove off before the officers could make contact. Police say this led […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Atm#Robber#Kiah#Chase#Ap#Hpd#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy