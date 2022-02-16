ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several southern states at risk of strong storms, tornadoes

Forecasters say large parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Kentucky will be at risk of powerful thunderstorms and possibly tornadoes as a storm system sweeps into the South. The national Storm Prediction Center says more than 20 million people are in a zone that's most at risk of severe weather on Thursday. The region includes Little Rock, Arkansas; Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; Jackson, Mississippi; and Birmingham, Alabama. Forecasters say much of Oklahoma and north Texas will also be at risk of severe weather beginning late Wednesday and continuing into early Thursday. Wintry weather is expected further north, where snow and freezing rain will be possible.

KNSS Radio

Wichita preps for another winter storm

Due to rain falling ahead of the snow, road crews have had to wait for the right conditions to work on area roads. K-Dot spokesman Tom Hein says snow plows have been at the ready, but they’ve had to be patient.
WICHITA, KS
