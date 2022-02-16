ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Texas man’s lawsuit over gas station taco continues

By Nathaniel Puente, Nexstar Media Wire
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40xxRZ_0eG4vWcb00

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas ( KVEO ) – Gas station chain 7-Eleven is facing a lawsuit from a Texas man who claims a taco he purchased sent him to the emergency room.

According to court documents, a man visited a Stripes convenience store – owned by 7-Eleven – in South Padre Island around Feb. 7, 2020, and purchased a taco. Soon after eating the taco, the man suffered from food poisoning and had to be taken to the emergency room, according to court documents.

The plaintiff said he never altered the food in any way and Stripes’s negligence led to his medical problem, which caused medical expenses and loss of wages.

The Cameron County man is seeking up to $75,000 in the lawsuit, which was filed in Sept. 2021.

Man caught shooting geese from Louisiana highway stripped of hunting privileges

7-Eleven Inc. denied that the man suffered food poisoning due to their tacos. The Texas-based business added that if the company was liable for any charges, they would only need to pay for the man’s entire medical expenses.

In their original answer to the lawsuit, 7-Eleven demanded a jury trial take place to handle the issue. The Cameron County man also requested a trial date be set up for the case.

Orders have been issued to the hospital to provide medical records of the man’s visit on that Feb. 2020 day.

The court held a conference on the case on Tuesday to discuss details about the lawsuit. A trial date has yet to be set for this case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
South Padre Island, TX
Government
State
Louisiana State
City
South Padre Island, TX
Cameron County, TX
Government
County
Cameron County, TX
WFLA

Florida mom says daycare left daughter locked inside

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — A woman called 911 after found her 2-year-old daughter crying inside a dark and empty South Florida child care center. Stephanie Martinez found the KinderCare Child Care Center in Plantation locked up when she arrived Tuesday afternoon to pick up her daughter. News outlets report that she called the girl’s aunt […]
PLANTATION, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Taco Day#Gas Station#Food Poisoning#Kveo#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
WFLA

I-39 near El Paso shut down for 12 hours, more than 100 vehicles backed up

UPDATE (7:12 a.m.) — Illinois State Police announced the road closure along I-39 will continue well into Friday. Officials did not provide an exact time to expect the interstate between milepost 5 to milepost 22 will reopen. UPDATE (10:04 p.m.) — Illinois State Police (ISP) have released updated information about the multi-vehicle crash on I-39 […]
EL PASO, TX
WFLA

WFLA

39K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy